James Gunn's Peacemaker Season 2 Tease Hints At Major Ties To Superman Sequel

Spoilers for "Peacemaker" season 2, episode 1 follow.

Can we expect to see Superman (David Corenswet) pop up in "Peacemaker" season 2? Ok, technically, he already did in the revised season 1 recap, but he was kept in shadow and almost certainly played by a stand-in. Regardless, "Superman" director and "Peacemaker" creator James Gunn is broadcasting the connection between them. (He did have John Cena cameo as Peacemaker in "Superman.") In an Instagram post encouraging his followers to check out "Peacemaker" season 2, Gunn called the show a "'Man of Tomorrow' prequel," referring to his just-announced "Superman" sequel.

Look, Gunn is almost certainly just making a wisecrack here. Compare this to when comic writer Deniz Camp joked on Twitter that people needed to read his Marvel book, "The Ultimates," to understand Robert Downey Jr. returning as Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and then many credulously took Camp's words in earnest.

Gunn is likely saying it's a "'Man of Tomorrow' prequel" because he wants to build on the excitement from the "Man of Tomorrow" announcement and channel some of that excitement towards "Peacemaker." As co-head of DC Studios, Gunn wants and has to ensure the franchise keeps up the early momentum it's built with "Superman." Building a whole comic book universe isn't just his job; it's his passion project.

At the same time, though, I find it unlikely he's going to make the story of "Man of Tomorrow" contingent on a TV series that a lot of the audience won't watch. Gunn has stressed a decentralized narrative structure for the DCU in the past, too; less like the MCU, more like "Star Wars," in Gunn's own words.

But putting all that aside, what (if any) links to "Superman" will there be in "Peacemaker" season 2?