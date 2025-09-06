James Gunn's Peacemaker Season 2 Tease Hints At Major Ties To Superman Sequel
Spoilers for "Peacemaker" season 2, episode 1 follow.
Can we expect to see Superman (David Corenswet) pop up in "Peacemaker" season 2? Ok, technically, he already did in the revised season 1 recap, but he was kept in shadow and almost certainly played by a stand-in. Regardless, "Superman" director and "Peacemaker" creator James Gunn is broadcasting the connection between them. (He did have John Cena cameo as Peacemaker in "Superman.") In an Instagram post encouraging his followers to check out "Peacemaker" season 2, Gunn called the show a "'Man of Tomorrow' prequel," referring to his just-announced "Superman" sequel.
Look, Gunn is almost certainly just making a wisecrack here. Compare this to when comic writer Deniz Camp joked on Twitter that people needed to read his Marvel book, "The Ultimates," to understand Robert Downey Jr. returning as Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and then many credulously took Camp's words in earnest.
Gunn is likely saying it's a "'Man of Tomorrow' prequel" because he wants to build on the excitement from the "Man of Tomorrow" announcement and channel some of that excitement towards "Peacemaker." As co-head of DC Studios, Gunn wants and has to ensure the franchise keeps up the early momentum it's built with "Superman." Building a whole comic book universe isn't just his job; it's his passion project.
At the same time, though, I find it unlikely he's going to make the story of "Man of Tomorrow" contingent on a TV series that a lot of the audience won't watch. Gunn has stressed a decentralized narrative structure for the DCU in the past, too; less like the MCU, more like "Star Wars," in Gunn's own words.
But putting all that aside, what (if any) links to "Superman" will there be in "Peacemaker" season 2?
How much DCU can we expect in Peacemaker season 2?
So far, "Peacemaker" season 2 has mostly focused on, well, Peacemaker. Even though Mr. Christopher Smith helped save the world from an alien invasion back in season 1, he's still an emotional mess who few respect. Chris' feelings of self-hatred get worse when he steps into a parallel universe where his brother Keith (David Denman) and his dad Auggie (Robert Patrick) are still alive. In this world, the Smiths aren't a dysfunctional family with a Neo-Nazi patriarch; they're a beloved father and sons crimefighting trio. Until Chris accidentally kills his alternate self from this universe.
"Peacemaker" season 2 feels largely like Gunn's twisted spin on "It's A Wonderful Life." Rather than George Bailey (James Stewart) seeing a world without him that's worse off, Chris gets to see a world where none of his regrets exist ... but living it would mean living a lie.
However, Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion) from the Justice Gang did feature in the "Peacemaker" season 2 premiere, building on their debut in "Superman." As part of Peacemaker's string of humiliations, he interviews for the Justice Gang, and they don't even give him a chance. Gunn has teased, though, that the last three episodes of "Peacemaker" season 2 are something really special. Is that because they'll bring in some more important DC characters?
One fan theory is that we'll see Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) in one of those final three episodes this season. When Lex is hauled away at the end of "Superman," the guards pointedly mention he's going to Belle Reve. That's the prison run by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), and where Peacemaker himself was locked up in back during "The Suicide Squad."
Lex is coming back in "Man of Tomorrow," so if he appears on this show for even a moment, that could technically make "Peacemaker" season 2 into a prequel to the movie.
"Peacemaker" is streaming on HBO Max.