The Chair Company Review: Tim Robinson's Hilarious HBO Series Is A Deranged Comedy For Our Deranged Times

"We're all trying to find the guy who did this." This line, uttered by a flustered man dressed in a hot dog costume, has become one of the most iconic moments from "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson," the hilarious Netflix sketch comedy series created by Robinson and Zach Kanin. The moment arrives after a hot dog-shaped car crashes into a clothing store, causing chaos. The customers and staff inside try to regain their bearings and start asking, "Who did this?" Who crashed this hot dog car into the store? Suddenly, the man in the hot dog costume (played by Robinson) pops into frame, trying to join the crowd. It's obvious to everyone that Robinson's character is the guy who crashed the hot dog car — he's wearing a hot dog costume! And yet, Robinson's hot dog man keeps insisting he wasn't involved.

The sketch is unquestionably funny and has filtered into the pop culture consciousness, with Robinson's hot dog man crying "We're all trying to find the guy who did this!" becoming a catch-all meme when public figures try to shift blame away from themselves. It perfectly sums up the type of characters Robinson tends to play: chaotic, insecure men terrified of admitting they've done something wrong. They aren't (usually) behaving this way because of confidence in their actions or belief that they're actually correct. Instead, they're so horrified over the idea of being embarrassed that they're willing to blatantly lie in order to hopefully escape ridicule. (The first "I Think You Should Leave" sketch, where Robinson plays a man at a job interview who literally breaks a door rather than admit he's opening it the wrong way, also sums this mentality up perfectly).

While the joke is always taken to the most absurd possible place, this sort of individual — the person who keeps insisting they're right while everyone else around them is wrong — seems synonymous with our current deranged American era. While conspiracy theories have always been present in America, the last two decades have seen them become mainstream, with leaders in industry and politics screaming about easily debunked hokum. Robinson has a knack for turning this very disturbing modern phenomenon into laugh-out-loud comedy, and he's done it once again with "The Chair Company," an unhinged dark comedy about a man tumbling further and further into a conspiracy that could all be in his head. But he can't admit that, because admitting that would mean admitting he was wrong — and what could be more embarrassing than that?