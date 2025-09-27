One Battle After Another Gives A Legendary SNL Comedian A Sinister Supporting Role

If you're just a casual fan of the long-running late night sketch comedy of "Saturday Night Live," you may not be familiar with the name James Downey. But as many great comedic minds will tell you, he's one of the most revered comedy writers of all time. "SNL" creator Lorne Michaels once called Downey "best political humorist alive," and Conan O'Brien described him as "the best comedy writer that we all revere." Even Dennis Miller called Downey the second most important in "SNL" history, behind only Lorne Michaels himself.

Throughout the history of "SNL," Downey wrote for 27 seasons out of the show's first 32, giving him one of the longest tenures on the series. When he left for a little bit in the early 1980s, he became the head writer for "Late Night with David Letterman" where he is credited with creating the beloved Top Ten List bit. Later in his "SNL" career, he became known for working closely with Norm Macdonald on Weekend Update jokes, and he was fired right along with Norm after NBC executive Don Ohlmeyer got sick of all their incredible O.J. Simpson jokes. During one of the peaks in "SNL" political satire history, Downey was the one who put "strategery" into the mouth of Will Ferrell as President George W. Bush. And these are just a few of the bullet points of Downey's greatness.

Therefore, those familiar with Downey might be surprised to hear that Paul Thomas Anderson's electric, intense, darkly comedic action thriller "One Battle After Another" brings in the comedian for a rare big screen appearance. Even if you're unfamiliar with Downey's accomplishments, you've likely seen him elsewhere before. For example, Downey played a homeless man in "Dirty Work" and the principal of Billy Madison's school, the man who goes on to deliver this famous quote during the academic decathlon:

So how and why is James Downey in "One Battle After Another," especially when he's only appeared in nine movies and roughly half a dozen TV shows outside of "SNL" over the years? Well, Paul Thomas Anderson has a long and intimate history with some of the most revered comedians of the 21st century, not only because he's a fan, but because of who he is married to.

Beware, there are spoilers for "One Battle After Another" from here on out!