Noah Wyle's Emmy For HBO's The Pitt Came 2.5 Decades After His Last Nomination

A few weeks before Noah Wyle went on to win his first Emmy as an actor (and his first as an executive producer), he told People Magazine in an exclusive interview that he was beautifully overwhelmed by the idea of even scoring a nomination after over two decades. "I'm a little different when it hits. It's hitting an older man, that's for sure," Wyle shared. "And one who's been around now for 30 years and done a lot of different things and has sort of ... I'm overwhelmed by this."

"I gave up hope that this was going to be something that my career was going to be part of again, that this focus would beyond my work [sic]," Wyle continued. "It's really amazing." He also made sure to give a shoutout, unsurprisingly, to John Wells, with whom he's now worked for many years. "I go back to giving all the credit to John Wells, who's the true godfather of ['ER' and 'The Pitt'] and has been the sort of mentor figure to me over two of the most rewarding creative experiences of my life," Wyle said of his collaborator. "Anything that I'm doing on this is to please him and to stay under his protective umbrella for as long as I possibly can."

Seeing someone as earnest and passionate as Wyle, who loves his job and is incredibly driven when it comes to supporting real doctors and nurses, win richly deserved Emmy gold was incredible, and it's also a much-needed reminder to appreciate the real versions of Dr. Robby. I am not a healthcare worker — it's my job to watch performers like Wyle play doctors on TV — but real healthcare professionals should be happy to have such a fierce advocate as a recently crowned Emmy winner, especially one who represents them on the small screen. During his acceptance speech, Wyle spoke directly to the real people who inspire him. "What a dream this has been," he said, tears brimming in his eyes as he held his Emmy. "To anybody who is going on shift or coming off shift tonight, thank you for being in that job. This is for you."

"The Pitt," featuring Wyle's exceptional and Emmy-winning performance, is streaming on HBO Max now.