Noah Wyle's Emmy For HBO's The Pitt Came 2.5 Decades After His Last Nomination
On Sunday, September 14, Noah Wyle achieved a milestone in his career that's been years in the making. After once again donning a stethoscope on the small screen and pretending to be a doctor, Wyle, who was once best known for his run on "ER," is now a newly-minted Emmy winner for outstanding lead actor in a drama thanks to his performance on "The Pitt" as beaten-down trauma attending physician Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch. He's actually now the winner of two Emmys; the other came courtesy of his role as an executive producer on the series, for which he reunited with his "ER" creatives R. Scott Gemmill and John Wells, who serve as the showrunner and writer and director, respectively. While accepting his awards, Wyle, who dedicated his win to real-life healthcare workers, wore a tuxedo made by Figs, the company that crafts all of the scrubs on set for "The Pitt" and outfits healthcare professionals across the country.
Incredibly, this marks a whopping 26 years since Wyle's last Emmy nod. In 1999, Wyle was nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role as Dr. John Carter on "ER" (and please note that "The Pitt" is not a spin-off of "ER"). Wyle was reliably excellent as Carter, a wealthy and initially pampered medical student who becomes a hardened trauma attending physician in the titular emergency department (unlike "The Pitt," which is set in Pittsburgh, Wyle's first spin in that position "took place" in Chicago), so it's not surprising that by 1999, he'd earned his fifth nomination in this exact category; he picked up nods from 1995 through 1999 consecutively, in fact.
Wyle richly deserves this award. His biggest competition came from Adam Scott and his genuinely unbelievable performance as Mark Scout and Mark S. on the Apple TV+ original "Severance," but at the end of the day, Wyle couldn't be stopped. So how did he break out of a crowded field full of talented players and win?
The episode that Noah Wyle submitted for Emmy consideration shows off the actor's considerable range
Something that always interests me about the Emmys as an avid TV watcher is which episode each actor chooses to submit to the Television Academy for consideration. I was a bit surprised when Noah Wyle, who is phenomenal from the very first second of season 1 of "The Pitt" through its final minute, submitted the season 1 finale, "9:00 P.M.," as his reel. (Each episode takes place across a "real" hour of Robby's shift, which is only supposed to last 12 hours, but he stays for 15.) Two episodes earlier, in "7:00 P.M.," Robby experiences a surprisingly personal crisis when there's a mass shooting at a local event called PittFest, and his ex-girlfriend's son Jake (Taj Speights) and Jake's girlfriend Leah (Sloan Mannino) are caught in the crossfire. Jake is unharmed, but Leah is fatally wounded; despite Robby's best efforts, he can't save her. After pronouncing her dead and having an altercation with Jake, Robby fully breaks down in the emergency department's makeshift morgue — which, to add a horrifying layer to everything, is usually its pediatric ward, so watching Robby weep sitting against a mural of colorful animals is particularly awful.
But I think I understand why Wyle ended up going with "9:00 P.M.," because even though "7:00 P.M." might be his finest performance to date, "9:00 P.M." shows off Wyle's excellent range and lets the actor perform just a little levity. Still reeling from Leah's death and Jake's fury, Robby is forced to confront Dr. Frank Langdon (Patrick Ball), his protégé who was fired earlier in the day for stealing prescription medication from the hospital. After a knock-down, drag-out fight with Langdon in the ambulance bay, Robby rallies and delivers a rousing speech to his colleagues, thanking them for their work, but despite that, he's still beaten down ... so he heads up to the hospital's roof. His friend and night shift counterpart Dr. Jack Abbot (Shawn Hatosy, who picked up an Emmy of his own for outstanding guest star in a drama series) talks him off the proverbial and literal ledge, and Robby heads home, stopping for a beer in the park with some of his coworkers. It's a complex yet beautiful conclusion to Robby's awful day, and hopefully, it's just the start for Wyle's turn as this character; season 2 of the series is set to premiere in January 2026.
Noah Wyle has been working towards this Emmy win for his entire television career
A few weeks before Noah Wyle went on to win his first Emmy as an actor (and his first as an executive producer), he told People Magazine in an exclusive interview that he was beautifully overwhelmed by the idea of even scoring a nomination after over two decades. "I'm a little different when it hits. It's hitting an older man, that's for sure," Wyle shared. "And one who's been around now for 30 years and done a lot of different things and has sort of ... I'm overwhelmed by this."
"I gave up hope that this was going to be something that my career was going to be part of again, that this focus would beyond my work [sic]," Wyle continued. "It's really amazing." He also made sure to give a shoutout, unsurprisingly, to John Wells, with whom he's now worked for many years. "I go back to giving all the credit to John Wells, who's the true godfather of ['ER' and 'The Pitt'] and has been the sort of mentor figure to me over two of the most rewarding creative experiences of my life," Wyle said of his collaborator. "Anything that I'm doing on this is to please him and to stay under his protective umbrella for as long as I possibly can."
Seeing someone as earnest and passionate as Wyle, who loves his job and is incredibly driven when it comes to supporting real doctors and nurses, win richly deserved Emmy gold was incredible, and it's also a much-needed reminder to appreciate the real versions of Dr. Robby. I am not a healthcare worker — it's my job to watch performers like Wyle play doctors on TV — but real healthcare professionals should be happy to have such a fierce advocate as a recently crowned Emmy winner, especially one who represents them on the small screen. During his acceptance speech, Wyle spoke directly to the real people who inspire him. "What a dream this has been," he said, tears brimming in his eyes as he held his Emmy. "To anybody who is going on shift or coming off shift tonight, thank you for being in that job. This is for you."
"The Pitt," featuring Wyle's exceptional and Emmy-winning performance, is streaming on HBO Max now.