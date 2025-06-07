The Real Reason Noah Wyle Made The Pitt After ER

Without "ER" (one of the best medical shows ever), there would be no "The Pitt" today. Essentially the love child of three people — R. Scott Gemmill, Noah Wyle, and John Wells — who worked together on the former decades ago, HBO Max's drama has become the latest TV sensation in the medical genre. It's also not a coincidence that Wyle, who played Dr. John Carter on "ER" (one of the series' most intriguing and nuanced characters), was chosen to lead "The Pitt" as Dr. Robby, a senior attending physician of the emergency room in a Philadelphia hospital.

Playing Carter for over 15 years, Wyle became a TV doctor (and empath) that viewers trusted. If you haven't seen "ER" in a while, it's easy to forget how layered, humanly written, and likable Carter was from the beginning. From being practically a fly on the emergency department's wall (as a third-year medical student) to becoming the "captain of the ship" (as Chief Resident), he had the full cycle of a complete character arc that many actors can only wish for. Because of that, he earned the lead role in "The Pitt," so much so that creator Gemmill wrote the character with the actor's constant feedback. But Wyle's reason for putting the white coat back on after a long break is even more noble and inspiring than you think.

Speaking to Television Academy, the actor explained how the idea of the series came about: