Why Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 6 Is One Of The Best Things James Gunn Has Ever Done

This post contains spoilers for "Peacemaker" season 2, episode 6, entitled "Ignorance is Chris."

Ever since the second season of "Peacemaker" premiered, DC Studios co-CEO and creator of "Peacemaker" James Gunn has been hyping up the end of the season. At the series' premiere in August, Gunn told Brandon Davis that episodes "6 and 8 may be my favorite things I've ever done of all time." Several days ago on social media, Gunn replied to a post by saying that episode 6, entitled "Ignorance is Chris," would contain John Cena's "best acting ever." Fans and journalists alike have been asking themselves whether Gunn was being on the level or was playing the ballyhoo huckster for the masses. After all, Gunn made a point not to send the last three episodes of the season out to the press, so was this just a publicity stunt or not?

Now that "Ignorance is Chris" has dropped on HBO Max, I can safely say that Gunn was not just blowing smoke. The episode works on an impressive number of levels, like the way it drops a massive twist that, despite being guessed by several people during the season, still feels shocking in its boldness as well as its connection to character. The alternate dimension which Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker (John Cena) has been visiting all season, the one where his father Auggie (Robert Patrick) and brother Keith (David Denman) are still alive and Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) loves him openly, is the DC Universe's version of Earth-X from the comics, an alternate history Earth where the Nazis won World War II. This revelation feels akin to an M. Night Shyamalan film, where all the various clues peppered throughout the previous episodes come to light, as well as various dark alternate history stories like "Patterns of Force" from "Star Trek." It also points out just how selfishly ignorant Chris is, having not realized this. In addition, the episode proves that Gunn's DCU tapestry may be working exceptionally well, and contains a scene that does indeed contain one of Cena's best-ever performances.