Superman Sequel Villain Seemingly Confirmed By Director James Gunn (Unless He's Trolling)

Look, up in the sky! It's not a bird, plane, or even Superman himself — it's our first official look at the upcoming sequel "Man of Tomorrow" and (possible) confirmation of its major villain. Director James Gunn recently announced the title of the next "Superman" movie (starring returning actors David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor), leading to all sorts of speculation surrounding where the DC Studios co-head may take things next.

The 2025 reboot ended with a total blank slate for the character, with all sorts of possible directions for the sequel. Perhaps a Superman/Supergirl story could be in the cards, following Milly Alcock's cameo in the waning moments of the film? Or a more straightforward leap into the Justice Gang League, considering all the various heroes already introduced? Or what about that artwork teasing Lex powering up in his war suit for some massive clash with Supes?

All of these options could certainly be on the table, but Gunn's latest tease might have just blown the case wide open. In a new post, the writer/director took to Instagram to post an image of the latest draft of his screenplay for "Man of Tomorrow." And emblazoned right in the middle of the page is a visual that sure seems to confirm what we pretty much assumed all along. An anatomical cutout of a human head shows the various inner workings going on underneath the skin ... but, predominantly, the brain. Combined with Gunn's cheeky emojis in the caption, it doesn't take many brain cells to put together the obvious clues: This could very well be confirmation that Brainiac is indeed stepping up as the main antagonist of the next Superman-centric movie.