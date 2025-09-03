New Superman Artwork May Have Revealed The Possible Plot Of James Gunn's Man Of Tomorrow

A new day for the DC Universe is officially dawning, as we now have a better idea of how James Gunn's flagship franchise will continue after the success of this year's "Superman." For months, the writer/director/studio co-head has talked up his plans for a sequel film involving David Corenswet's new take on the Man of Steel. But what other characters would come along for the ride, and what challenge could the Big Blue Boy Scout possibly face next? Those questions have just come closer than ever before to being answered. Thanks to Gunn's bombshell announcement, we know that the next Superman-related film will be titled "Man of Tomorrow" and feature the return of Nicholas Hoult's villain Lex Luthor. What's more, it sure seems like fans will finally get to see one of their biggest wishes come true and watch the bald-headed hater take the fight to his greatest foe like never before in live-action — with the help of the character's bulky power suit. But is there a bigger revelation regarding the plot of the upcoming movie that fans might've missed?

In addition to the main announcement by Gunn, actors Hoult and Corenswet also chimed in on social media to relay the same message; when viewed together, however, the accompanying artwork attached to each of their posts might hint at some incredibly exciting developments to come. Although each of the three posts feature the exact same caption ("Man of Tomorrow. In theaters July 9, 2027"), both Hoult and Corenswet opted for slightly different visuals to tease the news on Instagram. Hoult's includes artwork from DC Comics artist Mitch Gerads showcasing Lex and Superman locked in battle. Meanwhile, Corenswet's has artwork by DC's Jorge Jiménez featuring the two side by side and striking a fierce pose against some unseen threat. And, to round it all off, Gunn's opts for artwork by the legendary Jim Lee, with Superman casually leaning against his nemesis like they're best buds.

Putting this trajectory together, perhaps we can safely speculate that "Man of Tomorrow" will involve Lex and Superman picking up where they left off, fighting one another to even more disastrous results, and then coming together to face a far greater threat.