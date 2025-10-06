10 Best Netflix TV Shows Of 2025 (So Far)

Netflix has allowed non-Hollywood properties to achieve massive success on a global scale, as evidenced by the record-breaking popularity of "Squid Game." The platform is also synonymous with dark and mysterious entertainment (hence the streamer having developed a reputation for being a true crime hotspot). In short, it's the ideal destination for a Scottish detective show like "Dept. Q," the best British sleuth drama since "Sherlock" and peak-era "Line of Duty."

"Dept. Q" centers around Carl Morck (Matthew Goode), a rude detective who heads up a department dedicated to solving cold cases in Edinburgh, Scotland. While he's great at his job, he is impolite to almost everyone he meets, at odds with his son, and wracked with guilt over a case that went wrong in the past, leaving one person dead and another paralyzed. Can he overcome his own burdens to get the job done?

Detective shows about flawed coppers are nothing new, but "Dept. Q" has a great protagonist in the form of Morck. He's deeply troubled, occasionally unlikable, and often funny, but more than anything, he feels honest. It would have been easy to turn him into a cool renegade who swears a lot (and he does cuss), but "Dept. Q" isn't that type of series. Morck's vulnerabilities are brought to the fore, and Goode does an excellent job of exploring the character's traumas with nuance and an appropriate amount of humor.

Morck also has an air of Sherlock Holmes about him, as they are both anti-social geniuses who excel with their minds as opposed to their fists. "Dept. Q" is a crime series for viewers seeking problem solvers instead of action heroes, with a chilling mystery at the heart of it all. (Kieran Fisher)