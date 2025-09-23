15 Best TV Shows Like Wednesday

Netflix's "Wednesday" knows how to be creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky, and altogether teen dramatic. The first season remains the streaming platform's most popular show of all time — and that says something when it's around in the same era as "Stranger Things" and "Bridgerton." With all that success, is it really surprising that "Wednesday" star Catherine Zeta-Jones would like a Morticia spin-off on Netflix?

The show hits a special spot for fans, and they want more, demand more. Calm down, though, since Netflix takes its time in releasing seasons nowadays. After all, the gap between the first two seasons of "Wednesday" was nearly three years. So, what do you do until then? You could doom scroll through social media, but Wednesday Addams wouldn't like it. As she once said, "I find social media to be a soul-sucking void of meaningless affirmation." Don't worry, the team at /Film has you covered here, so we snapped our fingers and compiled a list of the best TV shows like "Wednesday." Now, hit the music, Lurch!