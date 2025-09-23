15 Best TV Shows Like Wednesday
Netflix's "Wednesday" knows how to be creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky, and altogether teen dramatic. The first season remains the streaming platform's most popular show of all time — and that says something when it's around in the same era as "Stranger Things" and "Bridgerton." With all that success, is it really surprising that "Wednesday" star Catherine Zeta-Jones would like a Morticia spin-off on Netflix?
The show hits a special spot for fans, and they want more, demand more. Calm down, though, since Netflix takes its time in releasing seasons nowadays. After all, the gap between the first two seasons of "Wednesday" was nearly three years. So, what do you do until then? You could doom scroll through social media, but Wednesday Addams wouldn't like it. As she once said, "I find social media to be a soul-sucking void of meaningless affirmation." Don't worry, the team at /Film has you covered here, so we snapped our fingers and compiled a list of the best TV shows like "Wednesday." Now, hit the music, Lurch!
The Addams Family
Wednesday Addams' fiendish family play pivotal roles in the events of "Wednesday," but there was a time in which the Addams had their own television show in the '60s. "The Addams Family" is a macabre sitcom that follows the misadventures of the oddball family, as their peculiar ways work just fine for them but frighten everyone else whose surname isn't Addams. Some of the big stars on the show include John Astin as Gomez, Carolyn Jones as Morticia, Jackie Coogan as Uncle Fester, and Lisa Loring as Wednesday.
Loring's Wednesday isn't quite as outright cynical as Jenna Ortega's version of the character, but the ghoulish traits of keeping spiders and a headless doll dubbed Marie Antoinette are all there. She also has a believable on-screen chemistry with her brother, Pugsley, who's played by Ken Weatherwax.
What's most surprising about "The Addams Family" is how heartwarming it is. The Addams are a weird lot, that's for sure, but they mean no harm to their neighbors. They're actually quite welcoming, if you can tolerate the mayhem.
The Munsters
If strange is the benchmark, "The Munsters" lifts the same heavy weights as "Wednesday" and "The Addams Family." The 1960s sitcom centers around the Munster family who lives at 1313 Mockingbird Lane. The father, Herman (Fred Gwynne), is Frankenstein's monster, while his wife, Lily (Yvonne De Carlo), and father-in-law, Grandpa (Al Lewis), are vampires. Herman and Lily's son, Eddie (Butch Patrick), is a werewolf, while their niece, Marilyn (Pat Priest), is the only supposed normal-looking one of the family — but what is normal, right?
"The Munsters" is your regular family sitcom, à la "The Beverly Hillbillies" or "Full House," with the catch being it's centered around monsters experiencing everyday suburban life. Each episode sees the family caught up in a situation or predicament that they need to handle (or bumble), much to the amusement of the audience.
Released around the same time as "The Addams Family," the Munsters are often compared to the Addams. It's an easy and obvious parallel to draw, though the latter leads more into slapstick humor than the former. To this day, "The Munsters" rightfully continues to be a beloved show.
The Umbrella Academy
Nevermore Academy is a fundamental setting in the "Wednesday" show. Wednesday Addams attends the school with other outcast children, such as Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), and there's never a boring day when you're surrounded by werewolves, vampires, and other supernatural beings.
"The Umbrella Academy" brings together a motley crew of superpowered individuals as well. In this case, they're the Hargreeves siblings. While the first season of the show is about stopping the impending apocalypse, the subsequent seasons revolve around themes related to their complicated past, especially when it comes to their adoptive father Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore). In this sense, it isn't too dissimilar to "Wednesday," as the titular character also uncovers more about her family's history at Nevermore.
"The Umbrella Academy" possesses a clear Wes Anderson aesthetic, as well as a wicked sense of humor, since it knows when it shouldn't take the story, or its characters, too seriously. The series is on Netflix, so it's perfect for those who have binged "Wednesday" and want to watch something else like it without having to subscribe to another streaming service.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
When you compare Wednesday Addams to Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) from "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," they're both on the same journey as teenagers. Wednesday is trying to find her place in the world, just like Sabrina, who's coming to terms with the fact that she's half-witch and half-human. Sabrina doesn't like to see the baddies get the upper hand, so she uses her powers for good and to keep her friends and family safe from evil. Although Wednesday won't readily admit to it, she also rallies for justice in her own unique way and loves her revenge served colder than an iceberg.
Both "Wednesday" and "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" walk on the darker side of teen drama, but they still deal with similar themes of identity and coming of age, which could be pulled straight out of episodes of "Dawson's Creek" or "One Tree Hill." Like those shows, they too have outstanding supporting cast members who add to the overall viewing experience. Make no mistake about it, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" is definitely one of the Netflix shows that justifies a subscription.
Stranger Things
Despite Wednesday Addams portraying herself as the ultimate lone wolf, "Wednesday" demonstrates that she still needs others, especially when events escalate to the next level. Whether it's the assistance of her family, including Thing (Victor Dorobantu), or Enid Sinclair and other classmates from Nevermore Academy, Wednesday is no island, even if she wishes she were, and there were man-eating sharks swimming around her.
Throughout the entirety of "Stranger Things," the Hawkins gang face off against all kinds of monsters, both the human and non-human kind, but they also come to appreciate the power of unity, because they can't do it alone. Part of the magic of this show is watching the camaraderie between the characters develop from childhood friendships to lifelong bonds.
Yes, both series feature a spooky atmosphere and see the characters encounter a variety of creatures and otherworldly threats, but at their core, they're stories about learning to rely on others and not being afraid to ask for help when you need it. It's a lesson that's taking Wednesday a little longer to learn, but she'll get there in the end.
The Order
One of the greatest tragedies in modern entertainment is that Netflix canceled "The Order" after two seasons. Just when the show was starting to find its furry feet and get real juicy, the streaming giant pulled the plug and said fangs for the memories (sorry, bad joke). The series stars Jake Manley as Jack Morton, a Belgrave University college student (and werewolf) who joins a secret society and plans to avenge his mother's death. Once a part of this exclusive club, Jack finds out more about his family's complicated history, more secret societies, and how the magical world appears to operate under its own set of rules and regulations.
Like Wednesday Addams, Jack untangles a web of mystery about his family that he may not have expected. At the same time, he's introduced to a bunch of new interesting people, some of whom he can trust and others he can't. It's entertaining to witness the captivating combination of supernatural elements and drama (and some romance, of course) in "The Order," as it creates a weaving storyline jam-packed with excitement and characters you can't wait to find out more about.
Dead Boy Detectives
"Dead Boy Detectives" knows how to balance a sense of humor with the right amount of so-so seriousness. It needs to, because anything less would turn it into a farce. The story follows Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), two detectives who are very, very dead. You see, the pair passed away ages ago, but instead of venturing into the afterlife, they decided to stick around as ghosts and solve supernatural-related mysteries. Oh, and they're also trying to avoid Death's (Kirby) reaching hand, because they don't want to go to the afterlife.
So what makes "Dead Boy Detectives" similar to the "Wednesday" series? Inevitably, it's the fact that the series deals with ghostly mysteries that need to be solved, subsequently unraveling further drama that no one saw coming. However, another big plus point lies in the charisma and appeal of Edwin and Charles. Much like with Wednesday, you want to spend more time with them.
Sadly, "Dead Boy Detectives" only lasted a single season. Don't let that deter you, though, because it's one of the most underrated TV shows on Netflix.
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder
One of the standout characters in "Wednesday" is Enid Sinclair, played by the brilliant Emma Myers. If you want to see more of Myers but can't sanction the buffoonery of "A Minecraft Movie," she starred in a 2024 British mystery series titled "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder." Based on the Holly Jackson novel of the same name, the show follows Myers' Pip Fitz-Amobi who investigates the murder of a local schoolgirl from years earlier. Even though the girl's boyfriend admitted to the crime, Pip believes there's more to the story than meets the eye, making it the topic of her Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) in her final year of school.
While the first season is only six episodes, "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" reels the viewer into a compelling and breezy story that rewards those who stick around for the full journey. In addition to this, it confirms what every "Wednesday" fan knows already: Emma Myers is an undisputed star.
What We Do in the Shadows
"Wednesday" still leans into the macabre sense of humor that made "The Addams Family" such a hit to begin with. Whether it be through the outrageous predicaments Wednesday Addams finds herself in or her inability to refuse a sharp one-liner that tears the recipient to shreds, the show never forgets its funny side.
For those looking for more horror comedy, "What We Do in the Shadows" is the perfect companion series. Based on the 2014 film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, this mockumentary shines the light on the daily (and nightly) activities of four vampires — Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadia (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) — and their poor familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). It's a riot-a-minute situation, as these bloodsuckers bicker with each other and everyone else while getting up to all kinds of supernatural shenanigans.
If anyone ever writes a list about comedy shows that give you abs from all the laughing, it needs to include "What We Do in the Shadows," just based on its characters alone. If not, well, that's bloody unacceptable!
Riverdale
Bonkers is the only way to describe "Riverdale." What started out as a teen adaptation of the characters from Archie Comics turned into an overly dramatic show that deals with cults, killers, superpowers, and Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) fighting a bear. Seriously, imagine the wildest storyline possible, and it's likely that "Riverdale" ventures down that road at some point.
It's in its commitment to the ludicrous that makes "Riverdale" such a wildcard like "Wednesday." The reality is that you never know what to expect from either show. The series veers in one direction, and then the rug gets pulled out from under you, changing everything.
Also, give it up to the cast of "Riverdale," because everyone brings their A-game here, refusing to phone it in for a single second. Years from now, studies will be done about "Riverdale" and how it's a show that defied all expectations to chart its own unique path in the television world. Honestly, I wholeheartedly agree with the sentiment that "Riverdale" is the "Twin Peaks" of its time.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Both Wednesday Addams and Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) need to embrace destiny in their respective series. For Wednesday, she's aided by the fact that she possesses psychic abilities that enable her to have premonitions about important events to come. In Buffy's case, she's chosen as a Slayer, so she needs to accept that her path in life will not be easy. The theme of destiny isn't the only reason the programs are alike, though.
As one of the best TV shows like "Wednesday," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" embraces the concept of being an outsider and finding your place in the world. The series encourages its characters to explore who they are and who they want to be, while empowering them to break down societal expectations and gender archetypes. Even though Buffy's destiny as a vampire-slaying hero appears to be set in stone, the person she becomes is entirely up to her. Let's hope the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot follows suit in this regard too.
A Series of Unfortunate Events
In terms of the actual storyline, "A Series of Unfortunate Events" doesn't hold much in common with "Wednesday" (unless you want to consider the Baudelaire children exploring the mysterious nature of their parents' death). Yet, the tone feels oddly complementary. From the Tim Burton influence in the cinematography to the unusually bizarre characters, "A Series of Unfortunate Events" isn't afraid to get weird with the best of them. Also, it revels in the fact that the story doesn't have a happy beginning or end, sounding like something right out of Wednesday Addams' novel. As /Film wrote in our review of the first season, "A Series of Unfortunate Events" is a delightfully unhappy show.
Another highlight of the series is Neil Patrick Harris, who plays Count Olaf, the deceitful failed actor who brings the Baudelaire children into his home with the intent of securing the family fortune for himself. In the 2004 film adaptation, Jim Carrey portrayed the devious Olaf, so Harris had mighty big shoes to fill, and he does so with ease and fervor.
Daria
Stop if you have heard this before: A smart but cynical teenage girl observes the world around her and provides witty responses to what she sees and experiences. Yes, it's the perfect description of Wednesday Addams, but it's also Daria Morgendorffer from the animated sitcom "Daria," one of the best TV shows of the 1990s.
Daria and Wednesday could be the same person, as they go through high school and witness all the tomfoolery around them. They aren't shy of pointing out the insipid nature of the rules or behavior of their peers or adults, as they try to navigate their surroundings in the most honest way they know how. Truth be told, one can't help but think that Daria and Wednesday might be best friends if they ever crossed paths.
"Daria" dazzles as a series because of its subversive qualities and desire to say something of importance. It opens up a conversation about societal issues in an intelligent manner without having to hammer it into your head or dumb it down, trusting the viewers to put two and two together here. Thankfully, there aren't any murders to worry about here.
Supernatural
You could say that "Wednesday" and "Supernatural" love to dabble in their fair share of horror and humor, but if it weren't for the magnetic leads, these shows wouldn't even be on our radars. In "Supernatural," Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki play brothers Dean and Sam Winchester respectively, who follow in their father's footsteps and become hunters. What do they hunt, though? Oh, you know, monsters, demons, and other creepy creatures.
"Supernatural" excelled for 15 seasons because it didn't only rely on a monster-of-the-week format. Instead, it makes the Winchester family the heartbeat of the show, while taking great care in the handling of the auxiliary characters who pass in and out of the series. This coupled with the seamless blend of horror and humor makes it an unmissable show that punches far above its weight. Sure, not every "Supernatural" episode is a hit, but when it hits, it knocks it out of the park.
Charmed
The main characters in "Charmed" — Phoebe (Alyssa Milano), Piper (Holly Marie Combs), and Prue (Shannen Doherty) — might be older than Wednesday Addams, but these three siblings also come to terms with a newfound discovery: They're witches. The Halliwell sisters try to hide their secret from others, as they use their powers to stave off evil and do good for others, but it wouldn't be good television if it was too easy for them. Each of the sisters holds a specific ability (premonition, free time, or premonition) and it's the combination of their powers (the Power of Three) that make them a major force to be reckoned with.
What makes "Charmed" so watchable, and one of the best TV shows like "Wednesday," is how the characters make you care about their relationships — not just the displays of witchcraft or the monsters on screen. They're well-written and developed as both individuals and a group, allowing the audience's investment in the story to grow along with them. Even after Prue leaves the show, being replaced by Paige Matthews (Rose McGowan), the show still keeps its, well, charm.