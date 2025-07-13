The 15 Netflix Shows That Justify A Subscription
Remember the time in which we were promised that streaming services would eliminate the cost and need of cable? Nowadays, you need approximately 10 streaming services to watch everything you want, and if my math is correct, that's more expensive than cable ever was — oh, and there are ads now too! Yeah, streaming has become like cable, but somehow much worse.
With the rising cost of life and the economy being about as stable as a one-wheeled tricycle, a lot of people wonder what's necessary and isn't — especially when it comes to entertainment. Unquestionably, Netflix remains the granddaddy of streaming services, but does it justify a subscription? If you consider the below 15 shows, yeah, it does. These might not be the highest-ranked series on Rotten Tomatoes, nor the most-watched programming according to TUDUM, but they're the Netflix shows that make it easier to say, "Okay. I'll pay for one more month." And no, "Selling Sunset" isn't on this list, because Instagram is free and you can see fake content there without spending a dime.
The Brothers Sun
Not all Netflix shows receive the same marketing treatment. Take "The Brothers Sun" for instance. This eight-episode martial arts comedy arrived on the platform in January 2024, no one noticed, and the series received the boot in March of the same year. It's a downright tragedy that Netflix canceled "The Brothers Sun," because it demonstrated incredible promise.
The show tells the story of two brothers — Bruce (Sam Song Li) and Charles Sun (Justin Chien) — who reconnect after many years apart. The meek and mild Bruce lives with their mother, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh), in California, when the rough and tough Charles arrives from Taipei to protect the family from danger. They rebuild their relationship, as Bruce discovers that his father is a ruthless mobster in Taiwan. Eileen didn't want her sons to become like their father, but Charles stayed behind while she took Bruce with her to a new country.
"The Brothers Sun" boasts top-notch action that wouldn't look out of place in a Scott Adkins movie, but it also sends a soul-lifting message about personal choice. It reminds everyone that while family is important, you are unique and deserve to follow your own path in life.
Cobra Kai
The legend of "The Karate Kid" returns in "Cobra Kai." Netflix might not have struck first, since the first two seasons debuted on the short-lived YouTube Red, but it struck the hardest by putting its trust in this show and letting it conclude on its own terms.
"Cobra Kai" continues the story of eternal rivals Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). After Johnny decides to restart the Cobra Kai dojo and train the next generation of fighters, Daniel fights back and begins to teach Miyagi-Do in retaliation. The result? Old hostilities resurface, new conflicts arise, and the Valley turns into a karate warzone once again.
Yeah, "Cobra Kai" features a lot of grown men bickering about karate tournaments from over four decades ago and it's cheesier than four slices of Gorgonzola, but at its core, it's a tale about redemption and second chances. Much like the martial art itself, this is about finding balance, respect, and becoming a better person than you were yesterday. It's safe to say that the majority of characters experience this across six seasons of "Cobra Kai," so mission accomplished.
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Set after the events of the "Survivor" video game trilogy ("Tomb Raider," "Rise of the Tomb Raider," and "Shadow of the Tomb Raider"), Netflix's "Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft" answers many of the questions the games posed, while propelling the story forward in a show that captures the fearless spirit of the character and her swashbuckling adventures across the globe. In this lively anime-inspired series, Hayley Atwell replaces Camilla Luddington, who voiced the character in the trilogy, and leaves a lasting impression on the character — to the point that many fans have called for her to play a live-action version of Lara.
"Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft" succeeds in not only appealing to fans of the video game series, but also creating a narrative that's appealing and digestible to newcomers who may know nothing about the franchise. It's a breezy affair that's easy to power through and entirely rewatchable. While the original "Tomb Raider" adaptation, starring Angelina Jolie, matters to a generation, this animated series has eclipsed the films to become the best adaptation of Lara Croft yet.
The Gentlemen
One of the Netflix shows that justifies a subscription is Guy Ritchie's "The Gentlemen." On paper, this looks like nothing more than a feeble attempt to maximize on the film's popularity. Netflix's "The Gentlemen" series shares a title with the movie, but does its own thing — and that's actually for the best. It's a silky smooth operator, tapping into all the quirks and personality that made the 2019 film such a delicious delight in the first place. It's typical Guy Ritchie, mashing up British gangsterism with comedy to create an unforgettable caper that has you rolling on the floor with laughter while simultaneously shaking your head at how dumb some of these characters are — or are they?
"The Gentlemen" sees Eddie Horniman (Theo James) inherit his father's estate. It doesn't take too long for Eddie to discover that his father's business was actually cannabis. Pulled into this criminal underworld, Eddie needs to learn how to navigate the unique politics, generational deals, and backstabbing that comes with it. With such a madcap cast of characters, there's enough juice in this series to go as long as Netflix allows it.
One Piece
Let's say that Hollywood doesn't have a good track record of anime adaptations. While /Film's Danielle Ryan wrote that 2021's live-action "Cowboy Bebop" was "a jazzy, heartfelt adaptation with fun to spare," it turned out to be a divisive series among critics and fans. Naturally, everyone worried that Netflix would screw up "One Piece" too.
Well, we all owe an apology to the streaming giant, because "One Piece" is a masterful display of how to do a live-action adaptation right. Rather than ignore the source material or try to tweak it too much for "realness," showrunners Matt Owens and Steven Maeda and their crew leaned into everything that made the anime and manga so beloved to begin with. It's a clear case of this being made by fans for the fans — and that's exactly what was needed here.
"One Piece" embraces all the vibrant color and high-seas escapades of its source material with arms wide open, as the Straw Hat Pirates search for the treasure known as the One Piece. Unsurprisingly, the first season turned into the most-watched Netflix show in the second half of 2023.
American Vandal
Netflix is home to the best true crime documentaries. In 2017, "American Vandal" arrived on the platform, flipping the genre on its head. Created by Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda, "American Vandal" is a mockumentary series set in high school and pokes fun at how true crime documentaries overemphasize the dramatics.
The show only aired for two seasons — but oh, how glorious they are! The first season sees the team of Peter Maldonado (Tyler Alvarez) and Sam Ecklund (Griffin Gluck) rise to the occasion and explore a crime that saw 27 cars vandalized with drawings of penises in the school's parking lot. Everyone blames the school's number one prankster, Dylan Maxwell (Jimmy Tatro), but did he do it? In the second season, Peter and Sam return to investigate a messy case where the students received laxative-laden lemonade from the mysterious and mischievous Turd Burglar.
When it comes to laugh-until-you-sound-like-a-seal moments, no one does it quite like "American Vandal." It's both a punchy pastiche of high school drama and the true crime genre.
I Think You Should Leave
Netflix has no shortage of comedies. However, you don't need to suffer through Kevin James' "The Crew" or the Big Show's "The Big Show Show" — there are other choices, such as Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin's bonkers "I Think You Should Leave." Now, be warned, the humor is surreal and not everyone's cup of tea, but if you embrace the ridiculousness and over-the-top nature of this sketch comedy series, you'll be howling like Larry Talbot at a full moon. In addition to this, guest stars like Steven Yeun, Andy Samberg, and Bob Odenkirk pop up to add to the hilarity.
"I Think You Should Leave" finds the funny side of uncomfortable situations and presses down on it even harder. Yes, you'll cringe. Yes, you'll shout at the screen about how stupid it all is. But ultimately, you'll realize it's all orchestrated to elicit a genuine reaction out of the viewer. Don't be surprised if you start using more Tim Robinson references in your life after watching three seasons of this show. Heck, even Dan Stevens' look in "Abigail" was inspired by "I Think You Should Leave."
Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia
Based on the 2015 novel by Guillermo del Toro and Daniel Kraus (which is excellent, by the way), "Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia" takes the viewer on an imaginative and epic fantasy adventure across three seasons. The animated series chronicles the journey of young Jim Lake Jr. who discovers a magical amulet and a secret world of monsters. Jim needs to protect his hometown from these nefarious forces, but he isn't alone in his quest, as he's joined by his friends and a few troll buddies too.
Anyone familiar with del Toro's work knows how much heart he injects into his stories, and the same can be said about "Trollhunters." Combine this empathetic form of storytelling with impressive animation, stellar voice acting, and the highest form of escapism, and you have an instantly bingeable series on your hands. "Trollhunters" received a movie and follow-up shows, but the O.G. still stands out as the must-watch entry of the franchise — it's a Netflix show that justifies a subscription.
BoJack Horseman
Anyone who takes a quick glance at "BoJack Horseman" may mistake it for a typically edgy Adult Swim animated series that chucks in mature jokes to get the attention of older viewers. Yet, there's so much more to this show that spirals into nothing less than an existential crisis for its main character, BoJack Horseman.
As a '90s sitcom star, BoJack had it all, but he struggles with his post-fame life. This new chapter forces him to confront the traumas and mistakes of his past and present to decide his future. What unravels is an array of emotional dam breaks and harrowing experiences that paint a complex protagonist who might be the most human character on television — even if he's a horse.
"BoJack Horseman" is one of those rare shows that connects with the viewer on a deeper level, opening up a Pandora's box of feelings that most of us try to suppress. Even "The Amazing Spider-Man" actor Andrew Garfield admitted that "BoJack Horseman" helped him through a low moment in his life.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
"Sabrina the Teenage Witch" is one of the best live-action comic book shows from the 1990s, so a lot was expected of Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." It's unfair to compare both shows, though, since the former took more influence from the hijinks of the original 1960s comic book, while the latter applies a darker tone, as inspired by the series of the same name.
That isn't to say that "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" takes itself too seriously. While the show's aesthetic loves to borrow Zack Snyder's color palette, it knows when to lighten up the mood. Occasionally, it ventures into the same cemetery of jokes that "The Addams Family" and "The Munsters" borrows from, but it knows when to hold back before it turns into a full-blown sitcom.
One of the major reasons for the series' success is Kiernan Shipka, who puts in a bewitching performance as the half-human, half-witch Sabrina Spellman. While some fans may have recognized Shipka from her time on "Mad Men," "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" is the show that put her on the map. Also, keep an eye out for Tati Gabrielle, who electrifies as Sabrina's antagonist Prudence Blackwood.
Wu Assassins
If you're unfamiliar with Iko Uwais, remedy this by watching "The Raid" and "The Night Comes for Us" immediately. The Indonesian actor never misses in the action genre, so it's unsurprising that he roundhouse kicks his way to success in Netflix's "Wu Assassins." In this 10-episode series, Uwais stars as Kai Jin, who becomes a mystical Wu Assassin, fueled by the power of 1000 monks. Kai uses these newfound abilities to track down and stop the five evil Wu Warlords, because the sanctity of the human race is at stake here. The show also features the talents of Lewis Tan, Byron Mann, Li Jun Li, and Katheryn Winnick.
Look, no one is watching "Wu Assassins" for an Emmy Award-winning story or acting — this is all about the action, and the show delivers a flawless victory in this regard. While it didn't receive a second season, it was allowed to conclude the story on its own terms in the 2021 film and sequel, "Fistful of Vengeance." Although, it must be said that the show remains superior to the movie, so keep that in mind.
Locke & Key
Comic book fans know all about Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez's "Locke & Key." In 2020, Netflix adapted it into a fantasy series that ran for three seasons. So, what makes this live-action adaptation of the comic so special? It understands what makes the source material compelling — even if its tone radically deviates — and it's a show that gets genuinely better with each passing episode. In the beginning, there's a lot of backstory to chew through as the audience finds out about the death of Rendell Locke (Bill Heck) and his wife and kids move into the family home known as Keyhouse. Once the children discover the magical key and start to use it around the home, unknowingly inviting trouble, that's where the series comes alive.
"Locke & Key" often softens the horror elements of the original story, favoring teen drama, but it still grips the audience with how it explores the topic of trauma. If you're willing to forgive the show for not being a beat-for-beat adaptation of the comic — and it's darn near unadaptable in its original form if you think about it — you'll find a series that's worth your time and attention.
Stranger Things
If we're talking about the Netflix show that probably inspired more people to subscribe to the service because of word of mouth, it's tough to ignore the Duffer brothers' "Stranger Things." Set in the '80s, this series combines the power of friendship from "The Goonies" with the wonder of "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" and terror of "Alien." It's a smorgasbord of nostalgic influences, with an uber-strong Spielbergian sensibility, but it all gels together remarkably well, as this retro-inspired show draws viewers into the spooky, sci-fi-tinged adventures of the Hawkins gang.
Right out of the gate, "Stranger Things" established itself as a pop culture juggernaut, as viewers fell in love with everything that the Hawkins gang did — heck, the show is responsible for introducing a new generation to the brilliance of Metallica and Kate Bush. It's testament to the show's popularity that even though the release between the five seasons has been erratic to say the least, the series never lost its appeal to the audience. Let's face it, when all is said and done, "Stranger Things" will go down as one of the best Netflix shows of all time.
Warrior Nun
Shake a bush and a comic book show jumps out and lands in a superhero pose. It's to the point that most people just say, "Ugh. Another one?!" Yet, "Warrior Nun," based on the character created by Ben Dunn, dares to be different in the sea of sameness. In this story, the teenage Ava Silva (Alba Baptista) wakes up to discover that she has special powers. The best part? She's now a member of the Order of the Cruciform Sword — a group chosen to fight pesky demons and safeguard the world. Yes, she's a ... warrior nun!
Is "Warrior Nun" totally ridiculous and pulpy? Oh, absolutely. That being said, it's entertainment in its purest and silliest form. The Netflix show sucks in the viewer, chucks them into an endless display of action, mythology, and outrageous premises, then lets you off the train after two seasons. Don't be surprised if you turn into Oliver Twist after it ends and message Ted Sarandos, saying, "Please, sir, I want some more." Netflix did us dirty by canceling "Warrior Nun."
Midnight Mass
"Midnight Mass" might not be the first Mike Flanagan Netflix horror show that comes to mind when you consider the filmmaker's output, but it's arguably the most rewarding of everything he's ever done. The seven-episode miniseries focuses on the citizens of Crockett Island, who begin to experience strange occurrences after the arrival of new priest Father Paul Hill (Hamish Linklater). The question is: did Father Hill bring miracles or a new kind of evil to the fishing village town?
"Midnight Mass" takes a while to ignite, but when it does, it turns into a real firecracker. While the series holds multiple thematic layers and introspective allegories, the core topic is about the complexities of faith. Through the lens of horror, it's an exploration of humanity's relationship with religion, especially in terms of how easy it is for it to unite or divide people in the flicker of an eye.
What makes "Midnight Mass" even more special is how every rewatch exposes another thought-provoking question that you might not have picked up the first time around. It's the existential gift that keeps on giving.