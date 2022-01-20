Fistful Of Vengeance Trailer: Iko Uwais, Lewis Tan & More Return For Wu Assassins Movie Sequel

"Fistful of Vengeance" follows Kai Jin (Uwais), a Chinese-Indonesian chef in San Francisco who discovered that he was the last of the Wu Assassins. After gaining superpowers as a result and fighting the Wu Lords, Kai becomes an incredible assassin. Kai and his friends Lu Xin (Lewis Tan) and Tommy (Lawrence Kao) are on the hunt for whomever killed Tommy's younger sister, Jenny (Li Jun Li), and this search takes them from San Francisco's Chinatown all the way to Thailand. There, they collide with old enemies and new, and must try to stop an ancient mystical force bent on world domination. Pearl Thusi also stars, and it looks like she's got some sweet fireball-throwing abilities. The series and movie look like a mix of "The Fast and the Furious," "Mortal Kombat," and "Avatar: The Last Airbender," which is a very promising combination.

I'll be honest: I haven't seen "Wu Assassins," but this trailer for "Fistful of Vengeance" has me curious. Some of the dialogue seems a little silly, but who am I to complain about that when the fight choreography looks that phenomenal? No one watches martial arts movies for the witty banter, and as long as the punches and kicks seem like they're really connecting, who cares. Thankfully, Uwais is a talented stuntman, fight choreographer, and martial artist, so everything he touches is guaranteed to have hard-hitting, pulse-pounding action sequences. Tan is also a trained martial artist, most recently seen as Cole in "Mortal Kombat." Kao is great at playing tortured characters, and Tommy is a heroin addict and member of the Triad, so he's got plenty to work with.

"Fistful of Vengeance" premieres on Netflix on February 17, 2022.