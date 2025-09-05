A Wednesday Star Wants A Spin-Off Series On Netflix

On the new "Addams Family" spinoff series "Wednesday," Catherine Zeta-Jones plays Morticia, the matriarch of the Addams Family. To date, she has appeared in 10 of the show's 16 episodes, aired over the course of its two seasons. The show's second season came to a close in September 2025, and a third season is in the works. It was revealed that Morticia once chopped the hand away from the character of Isaac Night, and that the still-living hand became the Addams Family's beloved "pet," Thing (Victor Dorobantu). "Wednesday" is a soap opera of the highest order, inventing a new backstory for the Addams characters, and forging oblique and dramatic connections. Wednesday herself (played by Jenna Ortega) is just as grim and stone-faced as ever, but now she is also a freelance detective, unlocking mysteries at her boarding-school-for-ghouls, Nevermore Academy.

Morticia is also facing something of a family crisis. Her sister, Ophelia Frump, met a dark fate, and she sees that her daughter, Wednesday, may be facing something similar in the near future. It seems that the relationship between mother and daughter is more fraught than seen in the 1960s "Addams Family" sitcom, or the 1990s "Addams Family" movies.

Zeta-Jones recently spoke with the Hollywood Reporter, and she was keen to return to the series for a third season. She likes how deeply the series is delving into Morticia and how much she's been able to do on the series. Indeed, "Wednesday" has done such a good job of fleshing out Morticia and implying a rich, deep inner life that Zeta-Jones feels that the character could headline her own series. Heck, if Wednesday Addams can be given her own series, any of the other Addamses could shoulder a similar story.