A Wednesday Star Wants A Spin-Off Series On Netflix
On the new "Addams Family" spinoff series "Wednesday," Catherine Zeta-Jones plays Morticia, the matriarch of the Addams Family. To date, she has appeared in 10 of the show's 16 episodes, aired over the course of its two seasons. The show's second season came to a close in September 2025, and a third season is in the works. It was revealed that Morticia once chopped the hand away from the character of Isaac Night, and that the still-living hand became the Addams Family's beloved "pet," Thing (Victor Dorobantu). "Wednesday" is a soap opera of the highest order, inventing a new backstory for the Addams characters, and forging oblique and dramatic connections. Wednesday herself (played by Jenna Ortega) is just as grim and stone-faced as ever, but now she is also a freelance detective, unlocking mysteries at her boarding-school-for-ghouls, Nevermore Academy.
Morticia is also facing something of a family crisis. Her sister, Ophelia Frump, met a dark fate, and she sees that her daughter, Wednesday, may be facing something similar in the near future. It seems that the relationship between mother and daughter is more fraught than seen in the 1960s "Addams Family" sitcom, or the 1990s "Addams Family" movies.
Zeta-Jones recently spoke with the Hollywood Reporter, and she was keen to return to the series for a third season. She likes how deeply the series is delving into Morticia and how much she's been able to do on the series. Indeed, "Wednesday" has done such a good job of fleshing out Morticia and implying a rich, deep inner life that Zeta-Jones feels that the character could headline her own series. Heck, if Wednesday Addams can be given her own series, any of the other Addamses could shoulder a similar story.
Catherine Zeta-Jones would love to star in Morticia: The Series
When asked what she'd like to see in the next season of "Wednesday," Zeta-Jones was nothing but enthusiastic. She felt that she and the showrunners were able to imply something dramatic about her character that she feels could easily be explored, especially between Morticia and her mother, Grandmama Hester Frump, played by Joanna Lumley. "Through our communication and actions, we kind of solidify that something went down that was completely, quite devastating for Moriticia," she said. More than anything, though, she just loved working with a legendary comedienne like Lumley and felt her character could have some interesting interactions with Uncle Fester, played by Fred Armisen. In her words:
"Selfishly, I want to work more with Joanna Lumley. I'd love to do a bit more with Uncle Fester. He's such a prominent part of the Adams Family's extended family. And I would imagine there would be some kind of Wednesday-Morticia confrontation, but maybe it would be finding some solace or common ground as she grows older."
The Hollywood Reporter interviewer jokingly asked if "Morticia: The Series" was in the cards, and Zeta-Jones felt that it shouldn't be a joke. "Well," she said, "Can you put that out there for me? I'd be very happy to play Morticia to the end of my days."
Of course, Netflix has no plans to make "Morticia: The Series" at this juncture, but it seems that if they make such a decision, Zeta-Jones will be there with (hell's) bells on. Perhaps the success of "Wednesday" will lead to a full-blown "Addams Family" reboot. Lord knows there have been plenty of those already. What's one more? And there's already an excellent cast waiting. Until then, there are still mysteries to explore.