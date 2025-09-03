Wednesday Season 2 Ending Explained: More Woeful Secrets And Unanswered Questions

This post contains massive spoilers for "Wednesday" season 2, part 2.

Season 2, part 2 of Netflix's "Wednesday" picks up right after the ominous cliffhanger in season 2, episode 4, "If These Woes Could Talk," declaring Wednesday's potential death. Of course, Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) cannot be absent from her own show, so it makes sense that part 2 wastes no time in rousing her from a coma. However, something seems to be amiss: Our kooky protagonist is being shadowed by a new spirit guide, who is none other than former Nevermore principal Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie). Weems' unexpected return is a lovely addition to the mystery, as her sarcastic banter with Wednesday swerves naturally into genuine moments of allyship. With the Avian stalker (Heather Matarazzo's Judi) out of the way, part 2 paves the path for a new antagonist who shares a violent, uneasy history with the Addams family.

Part 1 presented Tyler (Hunter Doohan) as the Big Bad of this evolving saga, but his motivations suddenly take a backseat due to other developments. For starters, the woman Wednesday found in the Outcast experiment chambers at Willow Hill turns out to be Francoise (Frances O'Connor), Tyler's birth mother, who was presumed dead for years. That's not the most shocking part either, as Francoise was locked up because of her Hyde abilities and has since become Tyler's new Master in the present day (which further complicates his relationship with toxic mother figures). It's easy to lose sight of all the plot threads in season 2, as a lot is going on at the same time. There's also Principal Dort (Steve Buscemi) unraveling his sinister intentions, Enid (Emma Myers) facing an unsolvable dilemma, and droves of Addams family secrets coming back to haunt Jericho.

While season 2 does not end with a cliffhanger, it does leave a major character's fate up in the air. It also provides us with a glimpse of what's to come, which includes a troubling vision about Aunt Ophelia, who comes off as more dangerous than we've been led to believe. Let's take a closer look at the biggest reveals and their implications for Wednesday and her future.