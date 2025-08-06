Every Major Character Death In Wednesday Season 2 So Far

This article contains spoilers for "Wednesday" season 2.

To the kooky, ooky, and spooky Addams family, a grisly demise sounds like their idea of a good time. Perhaps that's why "Wednesday," the Netflix series which is this era's preeminent "Addams Family" show, isn't stingy with bumping its characters off. In the same way that anyone in the show can be a suspect, given all the horror creature abilities and bad blood between Outcasts and Normies, anyone could become a victim, too. The first season saw a number of people killed at the hands of the monstrous Hyde lurking within Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan). Although Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) eventually dropped her crush on the boy and put a stop to his rampage, Tyler is still lurking in the bowels of Willow Hill sanitarium in Jericho, Vermont during the show's second season.

Tyler does indeed get up to his old murderous tricks by the end of this first batch of four episodes, yet he's far from the only killer lurking in and around Nevermore Academy. During this second year at Nevermore, Wednesday finds herself contending with an Avian, someone who has the ability to control birds: Judi (Heather Matarazzo). Surprisingly, Judi is not an Outcast, but a Normie who's been given Outcast-type powers thanks to the clandestine experiments on Outcasts that her father, Augustus Stonehurst, has carried out at Willow Hill. Judi uses her feathered friends to commit some grisly murders during the second season, but there's another deadly creature lurking about, too: the ravenous zombie that Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) inadvertently resurrects, which he names Slurp (Owen Painter). Between these three unleashed monsters and some shenanigans, "Wednesday" season 2 features a handful of major character deaths, and the season's only half over! Here they all are, in chronological order, for your wicked amusement.