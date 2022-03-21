Christina Ricci Boards Netflix's Wednesday Addams Series As Mysterious New Character

The Ricci Renaissance continues with an exciting new development: Christina Ricci is returning to the character that started it all, Wednesday Addams — just not in the way you might think. After all, it wouldn't be an Addams Family experience without a few surprises here and there! Since news of the upcoming Netflix series "Wednesday" was first announced, Addams Family fans have been grumbling about the possibility of bringing Ricci back to the role, a dream quickly dashed when Tim Burton's live-action series was confirmed to follow the childhood days of everyone's favorite budding psychopath.

Young scream queen Jenna Ortega ("Scream," "X") is set to fill the title role of Wednesday, which Ricci played in the 1900s Barry Sonenfeld-directed "The Addams Family" franchise. But just because the role of "Wednesday" is taken, doesn't mean there isn't plenty of room for Ricci. As Netflix confirmed via Twitter, "the magnificent Christina Ricci is joining the cast of the new Wednesday Addams series as an exciting new character *snap snap*."

yes, itâ€™s true, the magnificent Christina Ricci is joining the cast of the new Wednesday Addams series as an exciting new character *snap snap* — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) March 21, 2022

Details about Ricci's role are being kept under wraps, but she is confirmed to return in an entirely new role, rather than an older version of Wednesday. Ricci is reportedly a series regular and has been quietly working on "Wednesday" for weeks. Filming will continue, with the series slated to wrap in Romania at the end of the month.