The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds

Alfred Hitchcock's 1963 classic "The Birds" is a staple of Hollywood cinema, and it had to age a bit to earn its spot in the canon. The film only earned one Oscar nomination for special effects, but it is easily one of the most well-remembered works in the accomplished director's oeuvre. Almost half a century has passed since the film's release and many of its main actors are no longer with us. Most of them went on to have storied careers, some of them were already established figures of the entertainment industry, but unfortunately only two of them are still alive today.

Her character Melanie barely survives "The Birds," but Tippi Hedren is one of two stars in the film that has lived to see the 2020s. Hedren worked with Hitchcock again on his thriller "Marnie," but did not have much of a career afterwards. She did go on to co-star in "Roar" with her daughter Melanie Griffith, who herself went on to star in "Lolita" and "Working Girl." Hedren's granddaughter Dakota Johnson, best known for starring in "Fifty Shades of Grey," claimed that Hitchcock "ruined" her grandmother's career on The Hollywood Reporter podcast.

The Old Hollywood actor levied several claims of abuse ranging from psychological to sexual against the world-renowned director, per People. Despite the trauma she experienced in the workplace, Hedren seems to have a thriving family life and is still alive in 2023 at 93 years old. However, she has not acted in years — perhaps due to the remnant effects of Hitchcock's abuse.