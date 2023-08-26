Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds Was The Sole Inspiration For One Of Wednesday's Main Characters

The Netflix series "Wednesday" is unmistakably a Tim Burton production, but that doesn't mean that the show's distinctive look isn't inspired by other auteurs. In fact, one of the characters was modeled after a famous horror film by perhaps the single most world-renowned filmmaker of all time, Alfred Hitchcock. The controversial 1963 classic "The Birds" is full of Hitchcock's signature touches, from a looming sinister force to a fraught relationship between mother and son. But the piece of this natural horror that made its way into "Wednesday" was not the themes — it was the style.

When it came to crafting the visuals for the latest entry in the "Addams Family" franchise, costume designer Colleen Atwood knew she had her work cut out for her. The creative was tasked with paying homage to the iconic original looks that "Addams Family" fans know and love while updating them to fit the evolution of the characters in the modern era. Wednesday Addams might sport a hoodie in this 2020s reboot, but she's still unmistakably herself.

"With Wednesday, we can nail the iconic look right away with a nod to the original pointed collar, little print dress and modernized platform shoes, and then put her in an environment that she totally contrasts with: an American happy-time public school," Atwood explained to Variety. "Then you've given the nod to all that's come before."