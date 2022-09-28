Why Wednesday Is What Got Tim Burton To Finally Make An Addams Family Project

It's difficult to think of anyone who is currently having a better year in the world of horror than Mia Goth ("Pearl"), but Jenna Ortega is making the rounds. As if the bloody winning streak of "X," "The Fallout," and "Scream" weren't enough, Ortega is prepared to make everyone's Thanksgiving better in the most ghastly way possible with the release of "Wednesday."

Measuring up to Christina Ricci's portrayal of the Addams daughter is a herculean task all its own, but going off of what I've seen so far, Ortega slips into her mannerisms like a glove. The trailer, which shows the Addams family dropping Wednesday off at the mysterious Nevermore Academy boarding school, already piqued my interest, but the thing that sold me on her performance was an advertisement released during the Emmys, in which she doesn't blink for a full minute.

With director Tim Burton helming the series, the pair is unstoppable. Burton was tasked at one point to helm an animated stop-motion "Addams Family" feature film for Universal at the top of the 2010s, drawing on the macabre illustrations of Charles Addams for inspiration.

But even after leaving the previous "Addams" project behind him, Burton's playfully morbid idiosyncrasies make him such a perfect fit for the "Wednesday" series.