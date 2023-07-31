Everything You Need To Know About Wednesday Season 2
The first season of Netflix's hit series "Wednesday" left off with some major cliffhangers that fans are eager to see resolved. Will Tyler really go into captivity quietly, or will he return to wreak havoc on the students of Nevermore Academy? Will the Outcasts finally be accepted as equals among the Normies in the town of Jericho? What will become of the Nightshade Society now that their names have been cleared? And is Larissa Weems actually dead, or could she have simply shapeshifted? And why were Lurch's eyes a different color in the final scene of the finale — could Larissa have secretly transformed into the wordless Addams family chauffeur?
But the most important question on every "Wednesday" fan's mind is, how long will we have to wait before our burning questions are answered? Netflix ordered a second season back in January, but when exactly are more episodes expected to hit our screens? Luckily, we dug up all the undead details on the upcoming season so you don't have to.
When will Wednesday Season 2 be released?
Netflix has yet to announce the official release date for season 2, although the show was officially renewed in January of 2023. The first season of "Wednesday" took about six months to film and another eight months in post-production before its release on Netflix, per Cosmopolitan. Based on that timeline, fans can expect to wait until the fall of 2024 at the earliest.
This release timeline is also heavily dependent on the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes. According to the series star, Jenna Ortega, the show was just beginning development about two weeks before the writers' strike began.
"We are starting to prep season 2 of 'Wednesday,' which ... has been exciting," the actor told Glamour in April. "Just developing new storylines and seeing where characters are going. Starting those conversations has been really, really fun. I think it's going to be bigger and better, which is cool."
Pre-production for season 2 won't pick back up until an agreement is reached between the Writers' Guild of America and major studios like Netflix and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Of course, shooting also can't begin until the Screen Actors' Guild has its own terms met.
What is the plot of Wednesday Season 2?
Jenna Ortega has been very vocal about her distaste for Wednesday's romance plot in season 1. The actor thought it was disloyal to her character's nature for her to focus on boys rather than monsters.
"I don't think I've ever had to put my foot down more on a set in a way that I had to on 'Wednesday,'" she revealed on the Armchair Expert Podcast in March 2023. "Everything that Wednesday does, everything I had to play, did not make sense for her character at all. Her being in a love triangle? It made no sense."
Season 2 will have a different — and slightly darker — focus, and will ditch the romantic plotlines that were established in the first season.
"I think we want to up kind of the horror aspect of it a little bit and then get Wednesday out of the romantic situation and just let her be her own individual and fight her own crime," Ortega explained on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in March. This change has been spear-headed by Ortega herself, but the series' writers have apparently been "really cool" and receptive towards her ideas for the upcoming season.
Who is starring in Wednesday Season 2?
The official cast for season 2 of "Wednesday" hasn't been announced yet, but the series creators are already dropping hints about which cast members might be returning — and who might be getting a bigger spotlight. They have also hinted at a new member of the Addams family being introduced to the series.
"We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters and the actors are so amazing in those roles," co-showrunner Miles Millar told TV Line in November 2022. "Catherine [Zeta-Jones] is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important."
The series will continue to revolve around Wednesday — and Ortega is definitely attached to revive her role — but Millar expressed that the series creatives "definitely want to feature the family as we did this season in a couple of episodes if we were to get a second season."
Could that mean that we finally get to meet Tim Burton's rendition of Cousin Itt or Grandmama? Or maybe we will see the return of Uncle Fester, played by comedic genius Fred Armisen? Only time will tell.
One character that seems unlikely to return is Larissa Weems, played by "Game of Thrones" alum Gwendoline Christie. Weems suffered a stab wound to the neck in the season 1 finale, but Christie herself isn't so sure we've seen the last of Nevermore Academy's shape-shifting principal.
"We haven't seen her put in the ground, have we?" Christie said in an interview with Digital Spy in November 2022. "I feel like Larissa Weems would not really be prepared to entertain or be dominated by anything as commonplace as death."
Who is directing Wednesday Season 2?
Acclaimed director Tim Burton serves as one of the executive producers for the series and was heavily involved throughout season 1. He directed the first four episodes of the show and reportedly wanted to direct the finale as well, but was unable to do so due to scheduling conflicts and difficulty travelling to the remote shooting location in Romania.
Although there has been no official announcement about Burton directing episodes of season 2, there's a good chance we will see more episodes directed by "The Corpse Bride" filmmaker in the coming season.
"We'd love him back for more and I think he would love to come back," co-showrunner Al Gough told GameSpot in December 2022. "He feels very connected to the show. He wanted to do all eight and there just wasn't a logistical way to make that happen."
Burton might not have directed all eight episodes, but his creative touch could be found throughout the entire first season of "Wednesday."
"He's been involved all the way through with visual effects," Millar continued. "We speak to him every week, and he's been an incredible collaborator. We couldn't have asked for a better situation [...] he really was intrigued by the idea of doing long-form storytelling and entering the world of streaming in this way. So I think it's been a really great experience for him. I think he'd definitely jumped [sic] back into it."
What will Wednesday Season 2 be rated?
Season 1 of "Wednesday" was rated TV-14 for violence, fear, and profanity, but there's a chance that the second season will earn a slightly higher age restriction. Ortega has hinted at a slant toward darker subject matter in season 2, leaning into the show's horror aspects and further away from the more light-hearted plotlines like Wednesday's love triangle.
"When I read the entire series, I realized, 'Oh, this is for younger audiences,'" Ortega admitted on the Armchair Expert Podcast. "When I first signed onto the show, I didn't have all the scripts. I thought it was going to be a lot darker. It wasn't ... I didn't know what the tone was, or what the score would sound like."
The Wednesday of season 2 will be closer aligned with the actor's original vision for the role.
"I kind of want her to be darker," Ortega told Entertainment Tonight in November 2022. "I want her to get more in the nitty-gritty of things and not play things so safe, because there are a lot of lines about her saving the school and doing whatever, but for me, her main drive with the monster is of a competitiveness. Kind of, 'Man, how's this guy doing this?'"
It seems unlikely that the same Wednesday that unleashed piranhas on the high school swim team would be motivated by saving her classmates. Ortega felt that being an accidental hero on account of her curiosity about monsters would be more true to her character's nature. "I think I want it to continue down an antihero stream rather than a typical hero," she added.
Where to watch Wednesday Season 2
Even though the first season of "Wednesday" is on Netflix, the second season might have been slated for Prime Video. The show was the potential subject of a bidding war after the production studio MGM was sold by Netflix to Amazon in 2022, per Deadline. However, Amazon announced that they were not planning to make all MGM content exclusive to Prime Video.
Days before Netflix announced the series' renewal for a second season, it was confirmed that the show would not move to Prime Video and would remain streaming on its original platform, Netflix, per Indiewire. A deal for the series was reached prior to the sale of MGM, so fans of "Wednesday" need not worry about switching up their subscriptions for the upcoming season.