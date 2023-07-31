Everything You Need To Know About Wednesday Season 2

The official cast for season 2 of "Wednesday" hasn't been announced yet, but the series creators are already dropping hints about which cast members might be returning — and who might be getting a bigger spotlight. They have also hinted at a new member of the Addams family being introduced to the series.

"We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters and the actors are so amazing in those roles," co-showrunner Miles Millar told TV Line in November 2022. "Catherine [Zeta-Jones] is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important."

The series will continue to revolve around Wednesday — and Ortega is definitely attached to revive her role — but Millar expressed that the series creatives "definitely want to feature the family as we did this season in a couple of episodes if we were to get a second season."

Could that mean that we finally get to meet Tim Burton's rendition of Cousin Itt or Grandmama? Or maybe we will see the return of Uncle Fester, played by comedic genius Fred Armisen? Only time will tell.

One character that seems unlikely to return is Larissa Weems, played by "Game of Thrones" alum Gwendoline Christie. Weems suffered a stab wound to the neck in the season 1 finale, but Christie herself isn't so sure we've seen the last of Nevermore Academy's shape-shifting principal.

"We haven't seen her put in the ground, have we?" Christie said in an interview with Digital Spy in November 2022. "I feel like Larissa Weems would not really be prepared to entertain or be dominated by anything as commonplace as death."