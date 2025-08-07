Every Wednesday Season 2 Question The First Four Episodes Leave Unanswered

This article contains spoilers for season 2 of "Wednesday."

The second season of Netflix's "Wednesday" is a pleasant surprise. Not only does it bring back so many of the strongest elements of the successful first season — chief among them Jenna Ortega's superlative performance as Wednesday Addams — it also jettisons the aspects about that season that weren't working, replacing them instead with more delightfully tried and true elements. The series is now much more of an "Addams Family" show, with the entire clan more present. It also allows director Tim Burton to infuse more of his signature touches on the series, including a neat stop-motion animation sequence and a perfect blend of humor and horror.

Another noticeable change to the show is how it shifts focus a little bit more toward an episodic rather than serialized structure. Where the first season was written and paced in a similar fashion to a "all episodes streaming" Netflix series (i.e. one big story split up into arbitrary sections), each episode of "Wednesday" season 2 feels like more of a complete experience. However, creators/showrunners Alfred Gough & Miles Millar haven't done away with the series' serialized elements at all. It's still a whodunit, and it still features Wednesday dealing with mysteries. While several of these mysteries are resolved by the end of the season's first four episodes, there are still a number of questions that remain unanswered going into the back half of the season. Here are the most burning questions regarding "Wednesday" season 2 that the next four episodes of the series must address.