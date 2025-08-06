Wednesday Season 2's Most Shocking Death Scene Will Send Fans Reeling

Ricci, who brought the iconic role of Wednesday Addams to life in 1991's "The Addams Family" and its sequel, "Addams Family Values," appeared in "Wednesday" season 1 as the (seemingly) well-meaning professor Ms. Thornhill. However, by the end of the season, Thornhill has resurrected the villainous Joseph Crackstone (William Houston) and was revealed to be the one who had unlocked The Hyde within Tyler, whom she had been controlling/manipulating ever since Wednesday first set foot in Nevermore. The season 1 finale saw both Thornhill and Tyler sent off to different correctional facilities, but season 2 reunites the pair in Willow Hill, courtesy of Dr. Fairburn (Thandiwe Newton), who asks for Thornhill's help with rehabilitating Tyler. As expected, Tyler goes rogue, but in a truly shocking turn of events, he transforms and kills his master, whom he blames for his tragic predicament.

Thornhill's death feels especially shocking; her return in season 2 suggested she might play a larger role in the developing events, but that possibility has now been snuffed out with her brutal demise. Moreover, Ricci's presence in "Wednesday" has always been a delight, and her turn as Tyler's complex, emotionally manipulative faux-mother figure is perhaps the most compelling aspect of the first season.

Tyler's motivations, however, are understandable, as he feels used by Thornhill and doesn't need her to guide his monstrous fury anymore (or so he thinks). After cruelly discarding her, he moves on to target Wednesday, throwing her out of a high window with great force. The last we see of the Addams' gloomy daughter is her lying bloody and unconscious, with her ominous-sounding voiceover being reason enough to believe that she might be dead for real.

But this is Wednesday Addams we are talking about, and the fact that she acknowledges that facing death made her realize that she is out of her depth is proof that she will find a way to survive. Besides, with Tyler on the loose and Enid's life still being in danger, it makes sense for Wednesday to push through the uncertain circumstances that currently surround her. A sneak peek at the final four episodes of season 2 indicate she falls into a coma after her fall, which is both a relief and a concern because the clock is still ticking, and it's ticking fast.

The first part of "Wednesday" is streaming on Netflix, with the second part slated to premiere on September 3, 2025.