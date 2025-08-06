Wednesday Season 2 Reveals The New Grandmama (And The Casting Is Perfect)

The Addams Family tree just got a little bigger. "Wednesday" season 2 marks the arrival of the oldest and trickiest member of the Addams clan, Grandmama Addams, and she's both a massive departure from previous iterations of the character while being brilliantly Tim Burton-branded all at the same time. Instead of the almost feral-looking, birds-nest-hair-wielding Grandmama we're used to, this version is a far more refined woman who seems more likely to ask her magic mirror who's the fairest of them all than spend her days stirring unsightly recipes over a cauldron. It makes sense, really, what with legendary British actor Dame Joanna Lumley taking on the role here.

Famous in the United Kingdom for her incredibly elegant voice, Lumley began her career in television in the British spy thriller series "The New Avengers" (no, not those guys), as well as appearing in one of the essential James Bond movies, "On Her Majesty's Secret Service," along with "Trail of the Pink Panther" and "The Curse of the Pink Panther." It was in 1992, however, that she became a comedy great after appearing in the British sitcom "Absolutely Fabulous," which spanned a decade and even got its own film. Now, she's bringing her classiness to "Wednesday," which marks the latest occasion that Lumley and Burton (who's both an executive producer and director on the Netflix series) have crossed paths, with Lumley having previously lent her voice to a pair of beloved animated movies he either produced and/or directed.