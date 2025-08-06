Who Is Wednesday's Stalker? Season 2's Big Reveal Explained

This post contains major spoilers for "Wednesday."

Season 1 of "Wednesday" had already teased the existence of a mysterious stalker in Nevermore. Right after Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) resolves the Crackstone/Hyde debacle at the end of the season, she receives a cryptic text on her phone, replete with photos of her being stalked. The new season sees our protagonist return to the academy, where she is soon plagued with more stalker-adjacent problems, which start to take a more sinister turn. At the same time, Wednesday has to deal with something she has never contended with before — she is now the center of attention, having gained celebrity status after saving Nevermore from ruin. As expected, she detests being under the spotlight and diverts all her attention to solving the new stalker problem.

At first, she receives some cryptic letters that express morbid fascination, but the situation escalates after the stalker steals Wednesday's manuscript (of the novel she has worked on for two years) and threatens to destroy it. While Wednesday manages to save her precious work from being set aflame during the school bonfire, this dangerous game takes a more macabre nosedive soon after. Former sheriff Donovan Galpin (Jamie McShane) and his friend suddenly die due to brutal bird attacks, which leads Wednesday to believe that her stalker is involved with those gruesome murders. After dismantling a distressing near-death trap targeting Enid (Emma Myers), Wednesday finds out that her stalker is none other than Agnes DeMille (Evie Templeton), another Nevermore student with the ability to render herself invisible.

Agnes' motivations are twisted, but straightforward. As a Wednesday superfan, Agnes deliberately played an elaborate cat-and-mouse game to gain her idol's approval, as she wants to be useful to Wednesday in some shape or form. When confronted about the murders, Agnes states that while she didn't kill anyone, she did go out of her way to collect clues from the crime scenes to draw Wednesday's attention and gain her approval.

With the identity of her (benign) stalker out of the way, Wednesday devotes her energy to hunting down the real perpetrator, whom she dubs the Avian stalker. Who is this malevolent stalker, and what do they want?