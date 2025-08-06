Who Is Wednesday's Stalker? Season 2's Big Reveal Explained
This post contains major spoilers for "Wednesday."
Season 1 of "Wednesday" had already teased the existence of a mysterious stalker in Nevermore. Right after Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) resolves the Crackstone/Hyde debacle at the end of the season, she receives a cryptic text on her phone, replete with photos of her being stalked. The new season sees our protagonist return to the academy, where she is soon plagued with more stalker-adjacent problems, which start to take a more sinister turn. At the same time, Wednesday has to deal with something she has never contended with before — she is now the center of attention, having gained celebrity status after saving Nevermore from ruin. As expected, she detests being under the spotlight and diverts all her attention to solving the new stalker problem.
At first, she receives some cryptic letters that express morbid fascination, but the situation escalates after the stalker steals Wednesday's manuscript (of the novel she has worked on for two years) and threatens to destroy it. While Wednesday manages to save her precious work from being set aflame during the school bonfire, this dangerous game takes a more macabre nosedive soon after. Former sheriff Donovan Galpin (Jamie McShane) and his friend suddenly die due to brutal bird attacks, which leads Wednesday to believe that her stalker is involved with those gruesome murders. After dismantling a distressing near-death trap targeting Enid (Emma Myers), Wednesday finds out that her stalker is none other than Agnes DeMille (Evie Templeton), another Nevermore student with the ability to render herself invisible.
Agnes' motivations are twisted, but straightforward. As a Wednesday superfan, Agnes deliberately played an elaborate cat-and-mouse game to gain her idol's approval, as she wants to be useful to Wednesday in some shape or form. When confronted about the murders, Agnes states that while she didn't kill anyone, she did go out of her way to collect clues from the crime scenes to draw Wednesday's attention and gain her approval.
With the identity of her (benign) stalker out of the way, Wednesday devotes her energy to hunting down the real perpetrator, whom she dubs the Avian stalker. Who is this malevolent stalker, and what do they want?
Wednesday's Avian stalker is the real culprit behind Season 2's murders
Wednesday's drive to catch the killer is fueled by one of her visions, where she sees Enid die, blaming Wednesday for her demise. This rattles our usually composed protagonist, which is why she enlists Agnes' help to gather clues from the two murder scenes, as they might help unravel a possible conspiracy. All signs lead to Willow Hill Psychiatric Facility, where a freshly appointed Dr. Fairburn (Thandiwe Newton) and her assistant Judi (Heather Matarazzo) are seen handling the patients, including an incensed Tyler (Hunter Doohan) and the resurrected zombie, Slurp (Owen Painter). After enlisting Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) to infiltrate Willow Hill and gather intel, Wednesday learns about Nevermore alumni Augustus Stonehurst and his Longterm Outcast Integration Study (LOIS), a horrific experimental program that has been targeting Outcasts for decades.
Wednesday and Fester find the test subjects of LOIS inside a secret basement in Willow Hill, and this shocking reveal makes it clear that dozens of Outcasts were kidnapped and experimented on by Stonehurst for their special abilities. The aim is to siphon Outcast abilities and inject them into a Normie body, allowing the latter to gain special abilities via genetic mutation.
Stonehurst's patient zero was his own daughter, who is none other than Judi, a Normie-turned-Outcast who can now harness Avian abilities (control murderous birds), thanks to the unethical experiments that are a part of LOIS. Judi admits to being Wednesday's real stalker, although it is unclear whether she had intended to specifically target Enid or was simply deterring Wednesday from finding out the truth about the facility.
This explains why Galpin and his partner were involved, as the former was worried that his son, Tyler, would eventually be inducted into this secret program. Judi killed both of them to tie all loose ends and began to closely monitor Wednesday once she had started inching towards the truth. By the end of episode 4, we see Judi being chased/attacked by the Outcasts she has wronged, although we are not privy to her fate just yet. With Wednesday's own fate being up in the air due to a cliffhanger mid-season ending, it is safe to say that the second part of "Wednesday" will bring some exciting twists and turns with it.
The first part of "Wednesday" is streaming on Netflix, with the second part slated to premiere on September 3, 2025.