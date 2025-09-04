Wednesday Season 2's Mysterious Patient 1938, Explained

This post contains spoilers for season 2 of "Wednesday."

In season 2, part 1 of "Wednesday," all hell breaks loose at the Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital. For starters, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) and Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) discover a hidden facility beneath the building and learn the truth about horrific Outcast experimentation. Among the victims, they come across a mysterious woman, who initially appears to have a connection to Wednesday's missing aunt, Ophelia.

However, part 2 of the latest season drops several truth bombs at once, revealing the true identity of Patient 1938 (as labeled in a Polaroid photo of her) along with her relevance to the story. This woman is none other than Francoise (Frances O'Connor), Tyler's supposedly deceased mother, whose absence had previously driven him to desperate ends. What's more, she is also a Hyde like her son, and seems to have some sort of allyship with Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones).

Francoise's presence is critical to Wednesday's arc for various reasons. The most obvious concern here is Tyler (Hunter Doohan), who has to suddenly contend with the implications of being reunited with his mother. After all, the supposed death of his mother had pushed Tyler into extreme isolation, with his father's grief-fueled alcoholism creating an unbridgeable rift between them. Tyler's desperation to be loved by a mother figure prompted Ms. Thornhill (Christina Ricci) to exploit his vulnerabilities, which led to his transformation into a Hyde back in season 1. Although Tyler's literal monstrosity holds up a mirror to his flaws, he has grown attached to this part of his identity and feels empowered by it (as opposed to being ashamed).

Francoise's return jeopardizes this hard-earned instinct, as she exhibits unhealthy protectiveness towards Tyler, robbing him of any agency in the process. Furthermore, the return of his deceased brother, Isaac Night (Owen Painter), complicates matters, as this mad genius won't stop at anything to permanently "cure" his sister of her condition.

Let's take a closer look at Francoise's arc and her tragic demise in "Wednesday."