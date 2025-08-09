This Wednesday Season 2 Premiere Scene Gives Jenna Ortega Her Best Moment Yet

This article contains minor spoilers for "Wednesday" season 2.

The Addams Family, as created by cartoonist Charles Addams, are characters whose malleability are built into their design. Not the malleability of the characters themselves, mind you, but rather their environment. The core of "The Addams Family" involves seeing these macabre, spooky, kooky people being put into places and situations of extreme normalcy (or, at least, relatability), the better for them to comment on and satirize their surroundings. In addition to the commentary and comedy that springs from the juxtaposition, the Addamses exist as a perennial symbol for non-conformity. In no uncertain terms, they always let their freak flag fly.

This is why, 87 years after Addams created the characters, the Family continues to have longevity and popularity. The latest live-action iteration of the Family, Netflix's "Wednesday," sees creators Alfred Gough & Miles Millar, along with filmmaker Tim Burton, subvert the "Addams Family" formula in a way that seems both genuinely fresh and a lateral move. Rather than place the Addams characters in another average American town, the series sends Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) to Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for capital-O Outcasts, i.e. the strange and unusual. On paper, a series about Wednesday, her brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez), and the rest of the Addams crew mingling with the likes of Werewolves, Gorgons, Sirens, and other folk with supernatural abilities might sound like it's missing the essential juxtapositions that made "The Addams Family" what it has been for decades.

Not to worry, however. "Wednesday" has proven time and again that it's locked into the Addams groove, especially where the title character is concerned. The writers and directors of the show, and especially Ortega, make sure to highlight every moment Wednesday can wryly comment on the people and things around her. The concept of such a character dropped into a supernatural murder mystery with life-or-death stakes is amusing enough, but when "Wednesday" allows Wednesday to go full counter-culture, it's a delight. In the premiere episode of season 2, Wednesday gets her best moment yet, proving that neither the character nor the show should be put into a rigid box (not even a pine one).