Squid Game Season 3 Sets Up A Spin-Off Series With A Huge Cameo

You really want to play a round of ddakji right now?! Up to you, but you should definitely stop reading straight away if you're not caught up on the full third and final season of "Squid Game," including the final moments of the series finale. Spoilers ahead!

In October of 2024, we learned that David Fincher, one of the sharpest and most revered directors of his generation, is "quietly working" on a spin-off of "Squid Game," Hwang Dong-hyuk's wildly popular South Korean series that became an international sensation when it hit the streamer back in 2021. Now that the original show has concluded after three seasons (the third season dropped on Netflix on June 27, 2025), we're definitely going to see the "Squid Game" universe keep expanding further and further; even beyond Fincher's alleged project, we could get a prequel at some point or, say, a spin-off centered around a major character like Lee Byung-hun's Front Man. With all of that said, we got a cameo in the series finale of "Squid Game" that sure seems like it's a huge clue about a spin-off — one that would tie directly to Fincher.

If you've watched "Squid Game," you likely remember Gong Yoo's character, who's known only as The Recruiter; he's a smiling yet seemingly soulless man who travels throughout Seoul and perhaps the entirety of South Korea to find people who desperately need money. The Recruiter plays a game of ddakji with his victims, and when they inevitably lose, they're offered the chance to compete in the games.

Well, Gong Yoo's version of this character dies in season 2 of "Squid Game," so someone has to replace him. Stunningly, that specific someone is Cate Blanchett, a two-time Oscar winning actor who's considered by many to be one of the best living performers. We see her ever-so-briefly playing ddakji with players and exchanging a glance with Lee's Front Man, the head honcho of the games, and Blanchett isn't here by accident. In fact, her appearance very likely means that Fincher's series will feature her prominently.