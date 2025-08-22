5 Actresses Who Could Replace Margot Robbie As Harley Quinn In James Gunn's DC Universe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The DC Extended Universe (RIP) was a mixed bag at the best of times, but one character it got right was Harley Quinn, as played by Margot Robbie. (HQ's former beau the Joker, not so much...)

Robbie's Harley appeared in three films: "Suicide Squad," "Birds of Prey," and "The Suicide Squad" directed by James Gunn, who is now head honcho of DC Studios. "The Suicide Squad" is more or less canon to Gunn's new DC Universe, so should fans expect Robbie's Harley to return in the same way that John Cena's Peacemaker or Viola Davis' Amanda Waller has?

"That will be revealed down the line," said Gunn in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. Compare Gunn's reticence with him saying in that same interview that he's looking to bring back Idris Elba as Bloodsport, another star of "The Suicide Squad."

It's very possible neither Gunn or Robbie have decided one way or another if the latter is coming back. Robbie starred in and produced "Barbie," the biggest movie of 2023. If she wasn't a Hollywood power player before that, she is now, and I could easily see her wanting to try new things rather than returning to the old.

For what it's worth, Robbie said back in 2024 that she'd be more than happy for someone else to eventually step in as Harley Quinn. "I always wanted Harley to be a character that would get passed on to other actresses to play, the way there are so many iconic male characters," she said to Forbes. Lady Gaga got a shot at it in "Joker: Folie à Deux" and took it in good humor when the movie didn't land. Who's next?

Harley is definitely too big a character for the DCU to leave out. The same way you can't do a DC Universe without Superman, Batman, or Wonder Woman, you can't really do one without Harley at this point either. So, which young actress could be the next to enter the red, black, and white revolving door of Harley Quinn?