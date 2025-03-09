SNL Host Lady Gaga Promises Not To Do Joker 3 After Winning A Razzie

Lady Gaga returned to "Saturday Night Live" on March 8, 2025, hosting the show for the first time since 2013. In the 12-year since her last hosting gig, a lot has happened in Gaga's life. She's not just one of the most talented musicians of her generation anymore, she's also a movie star.

In Gaga's opening monologue, she shouted out her most recent acting gig: the less-than-beloved "Joker: Folie à Deux." Gaga, of course, played Harley "Lee" Quinzel, a groupie for Arthur Fleck/The Joker (Joaquin Phoenix). "Folie à Deux" had some fans (including here at /Film, read our "Joker 2" review) but by most metrics it was a failure. Most critics hated it and, despite a higher budget, it only made about a fifth of the original's $1 billion box office gross.

Fortunately Gaga has always had a sense of humor about herself. On "SNL," she poked fun at "Joker: Folie à Deux" and herself for starring in it, joking: "I've been very diligent about selecting films that would showcase my craft as a serious actor. Films such as 'Joker 2.'"

Gaga is halfway to being an EGOT winner (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony). She's won more than a dozen Grammys and "Shallow" in "A Star Is Born" took home the Oscar for Best Original Song. She even reframed her "Joker" Razzie win as a step on that journey.

"Joaquin and I even got nominated for a Razzie, which is an award for the worst films of the year. So we won for worst onscreen duo. But joke's on them. I love winning things, and my Razzie brings me one step closer to an EGORT. It's like an EGOT, but it's hurtful."

She capped the monologue off by reassuring her audience that: "I respect everyone here so much, so tonight I promise to act, to sing, and to not do 'Joker 3.'" Considering the performance of "Joker 2," though, she probably won't even get the chance to turn it down.