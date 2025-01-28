How Lady Gaga Really Feels About Joker 2's Negative Reviews

The responses to "Joker: Folie à Deux" were chaotic at best and scathing at worst. Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga as Gotham's Clown Prince of Crime and Harley Quinn, respectively, the follow-up to DC's 2019 hit "Joker" boasts a 31% score on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating that most critics aren't fans of the flick. Even acclaimed filmmakers like Paul Schrader were vocal about their hatred of "Joker 2," with the "Taxi Driver" screenwriter blasting the leads' performances and admitting to walking out of the movie.

Despite the negative responses to Todd Phillips' sequel, Gaga isn't worried. While speaking to Elle, the "Poker Face" hitmaker claimed that sometimes, art just doesn't connect with audiences for whatever reason, and that's fine. In her own words:

"People just sometimes don't like some things. It's that simple. And I think to be an artist, you have to be willing for people to sometimes not like it. And you keep going even if something didn't connect in the way that you intended."

The good news, though, is that Gaga won't let a few negative reviews stop her from taking chances down the line. "Joker 2" certainly has its faults, but R-rated musicals about sociopathic comic book characters are few and far between in the mainstream cinematic landscape. Fair play to everyone involved for taking a wild swing, right? What's more, Gaga had fun playing Harley Quinn.