Paul Schrader's Joker 2 Review Is Absolutely Brutal

To everyone reading this who is currently trying to make it big in the filmmaking industry and also has a Letterboxd or Twitter account (with all due respect to serial plagiarist Elon Musk, I ain't calling it X), there's one piece of advice that looms larger than any other: Keep those critical opinions on movies and shows to yourself. Fair or not, this is a business built on egos. Whether you're trying to break through as a director, screenwriter, or even an actor, much of the day-to-day grind involves managing those very same egos. And when Hollywood oftentimes looks for reasons not to give you the green light, that task becomes inordinately more complicated when you find yourself in the same room as the studio executive who championed a divisive blockbuster– the same one that you gleefully tore to pieces on social media a few months back.

Then again, for some, rules are made to be broken. For others, those rules simply don't apply. Longtime filmmaker Paul Schrader exists in the intersection between both of those realities, and he's long past the phase of caring what anyone — even the biggest A-list names in town — might think about his latest series of unfiltered thoughts. The brilliant artist behind the screenplay of classics such as "Taxi Driver" and "The Last Temptation of Christ" has more than earned the right to tell it like it is, and he's certainly done that with all his various Facebook posts over the years. (There's even a popular Twitter account dedicated to signal boosting all his most random and controversial hot takes.)

Years after "Joker" director Todd Phillips so clearly took its cues from Martin Scorsese movies like "The King of Comedy" and, most relevantly, "Taxi Driver," the acclaimed filmmaker has finally set his sights on the sequel "Joker: Folie À Deux" ... and he's not holding back whatsoever.