Joker 2 Report Details What Went Wrong With Todd Phillips' DC Movie Sequel

Almost exactly five years ago, the industry as a whole had been slathering on their own clown makeup in celebration of the fact that director Todd Phillips R-rated "Joker" defied all expectations and pre-release backlash on its way to a billion-dollar heist at the box office. This October has unfolded slightly differently, unfortunately. The long-awaited sequel seemed like a slam dunk. Taking a Best Actor-worthy performance, adding Lady Gaga to the mix as a co-lead, and tripling down on the original movie's pitch-black tone? What could go wrong!

As it turns out? A heck of a lot could go wrong. Dismal tracking numbers, a muted reception following its film festival premiere, and unfathomably bad audience scores all combined into one perfect storm to sink "Joker: Folie À Deux" before it could even get started. Naturally, blame quickly came pouring in from all directions and pointed towards all sorts of different targets. Did jilted audiences feel tricked by a months-long marketing campaign attempting to hide the fact that the sequel was a musical all along? Did a skyrocketing budget and an even buzzier (read: more expensive) cast of A-listers further contribute to what almost assuredly looks like a flop? Did the studio perhaps place a bit too much trust in its director, sight unseen?

We'll be unpacking the fallout of "Joker: Folie À Deux" for months (if not years) to come, but a new report by Hollywood insider Matthew Belloni claims to know where it all went wrong. The answer, apparently, might very well be "all of the above."