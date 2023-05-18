Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Early Buzz: A Fitting Farewell For Indy

For over four decades, Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones has served as the greatest adventurer in all of American cinema. The time has now come for ol' Indy to hang up his pinch-front fedora, but not before one last adventure. "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is one of the most hotly anticipated releases of the year, with the fifth film in the franchise posed to be the swan song for the pop culture icon. The film follows Indiana Jones in a race against time to obtain a fabled dial that can change history.

Indy is joined by his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) on his mission, as their quest to retrieve the dial puts them in the crosshairs of Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a former Nazi working for NASA who has his own plans for the dial. Lest we forget: "Indiana Jones" movies are about action and adventure, but most importantly, they're about kicking Nazi ass.

The film takes place around the time of the return of Apollo 11 from the moon landing, which means "Dial of Destiny" takes place roughly 12 years since the events of "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" (a movie that we all have collectively chosen to forget happened). This final film will also feature flashback scenes from previous timelines, with Ford de-aged to look like the spry hero of yesteryear as well as the grizzled old veteran he is today.

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" just had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, and based on what those in attendance are saying, director James Mangold has given our beloved hero a fitting farewell.