Joker 2 Director Todd Phillips Insists The Movie Is Not A Musical - But He's Wrong

Yet, for all that angst spent over the whole song-and-dance histrionics in "Joker: Folie à Deux," we now come to the crux of the issue: How much does the sequel actually commit to being a musical? The answer to that might seem obvious on the surface — the script quickly ushers in the first of the film's many musical numbers early on with Arthur performing a solo rendition of "For Once In My Life," after all, followed by the bravura set piece outside of Arkham after Harley's pyromaniac episode. But take a closer look at how all these sequences are incorporated into the action and, well, let's just say there's a reason why musical fans might come away a bit unsatisfied with Phillips' handling of this genre mashup. (That said, /Film's own Bill Bria praised that aspect of it as an intentional deconstruction in his review.)

The ways that "Folie à Deux" falls short of its own ambitions becomes clear when you take note of the fact that, rather than simply presenting these songs as part of the fabric of the narrative, Phillips' script insists on spinning them as fantasy dream sequences taking place entirely in the heads of our two main leads. Talk about wanting to have your cake and eat it, too. It gets worse when you look at the filmmaking style used to depict all of these sequences, as well. Other than Arthur's very first song in the cell block along with his other inmates, with director of photography Lawrence Sher's camera almost literally dancing around the room alongside Joaquin Phoenix, the vast majority of these extravagant scenes feel like shockingly mundane and low-energy efforts. The set design lacks colors that pop, the creative team opts for a visually bland liminal space of ink-black darkness to emphasize that all of this is happening in the Joker and Lee's imaginations, and even the choreography feels lacking — highlighted (lowlighted?) by the Joker's tap-dancing moment late in the film that comes across as obligatory and unspectacular.

Did Phillips even want to include these scenes in the first place? Or does her perhaps regret opting for a full-length sequel rather than the Broadway play he initially envisioned? We'll never know for sure, but the unimpressive musical we're left with says a lot.

"Joker: Folie à Deux" is now playing in theaters.