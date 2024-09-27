The Initial Push For A Joker Sequel Came From An Unlikely Source

While it's an actor's job to love the character they play, it's admittedly funny to hear Phillips speak at length about how much he and Phoenix adore Arthur Fleck, a mentally unstable, Travis Bickle-like character who ends up killing a man on live TV just to get some attention by the end of the first film. The movie arguably romanticizes Arthur's mental illness while simultaneously condemning the lack of social and personal support he received, all of which turned it into a powder keg of controversy upon its release in 2019. Yet the character clearly meant a lot to the actor and director, and audience members responded in kind, with "Joker" grossing a staggering $1.06 billion at the global box office.

Before all that, though, it was a weird little movie that Phillips and Phoenix weren't sure would connect with audiences. "You never want to talk about a sequel certainly publicly before the movie comes out because, God knows, what if it just doesn't work," Phillips explained. "But Joaquin and I really started talking about a sequel probably on day 30 of the 55-day shoot on the first film, and half of it was joking, and half of it wasn't." He added that the pair would come up with sequel ideas in part to make one another laugh "and say, 'Well, what if we did this? What if we did that?'" It was only once the film became a full-blown success that the pair could start entertaining the ideas they'd been incubating for real. "When the movie came out, the movie was sort of embraced by people, and people loved Arthur as much as Joaquin and I loved Arthur. So we were like, 'Well, what if?'" Phillips noted.

What if, indeed. Audiences will get the answer to the "what if?" question when "Joker: Folie à Deux" hits theaters on October 4, 2024.