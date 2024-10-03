Joker 2's Rotten Tomatoes Score Isn't Inspiring A Lot Of Confidence

It is not an exaggeration to say that Todd Phillips' "Joker: Folie à Deux" has been projected as one of the biggest movies of the season, with much anticipation surrounding the return of one Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix). Although its predecessor, 2019's "Joker," had elicited mixed critical reactions, it grounded itself as a chillingly realistic exploration of an origin story done to death, with a solid central performance that helped gloss over the film's hollower aspects. With "Joker: Folie à Deux" expected to raise the stakes even higher, Arthur gets tangled in a mad romance with Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga), as the two are currently at Arkham, verbalizing their shared obsession through song. Yes, "Joker: Folie à Deux" is also a musical, despite the marketing of the film being oddly vague about it, and it seems promising on paper, especially with Gaga's musical expertise to pave the path for something sonically interesting.

However, the verdict on "Joker 2" so far does not seem to be all that great, folks. The film is currently sitting at an unimpressive 48% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing, which when compared to "Joker" — still boasting a robust 69% — feels rather abysmal. Even the most positive-adjacent critical reviews seem baffled by Phillips' artistic intention for "Joker 2," where the most well-crafted aspects feel undercut by a gleeful sense of nihilism or disdain for its own fanbase. I also feel that the musical components were half-hearted for some reason, failing to mesh with the tone or intensity of the evolving narrative, which was decent in bursts, rooted by good performances, but ultimately marred by a misguided vision.

Audience reactions to the film have also started trickling in, and the reactions are mostly leaning toward disappointment or bafflement, especially among those who enjoyed the 2019 flick for better or worse. However, not everyone disliked "Joker: Folie à Deux:" /Film's very own Bill Bria described it as "the most compelling comic book movie of the year" in his favorable review for the sequel, where he also praised it for offering "fascinating takes" on Arthur and Harleen as revamped characters.