Does Joker 2 Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
One of the biggest movies of the fall is upon us. Director Todd Phillips has reunited with star Joaquin Phoenix for another dark tale in the DC Universe in the form of "Joker: Folie à Deux," aka "Joker 2." This serves as a follow-up to 2019's "Joker," which became a massive $1 billion success for Warner Bros. and DC. Whether or not the sequel matches the insanely high heights of the original remains to be seen. Another big question: does Phillips set up more to come with Arthur Fleck? Is there a post-credits scene that fans need to be aware of?
The first "Joker" did not do the typical comic book movie thing as there was no credits scene attached. Phillips said what he wanted to say before the credits began rolling. Then again, at that time, nobody knew just how big of a success this take on the famed Batman villain was going to be. Did that change WB's thinking this time around? We're here to offer up a spoiler-free guide so that viewers can be prepared when they head out to see the film. Seriously, no spoilers here whatsoever, so read on without fear. Let's get into it.
Does Joker: Folie a Deux have any credits scenes?
Right up top, we can safely assure you that "Joker 2" does not feature any credits scene of any kind. There is no mid-credits scene, nor is there a post-credits scene. There is nothing teased for the future. Once the credits roll, that's it. Given that Phillips has all but ruled out "Joker 3" as a possibility, that makes a great deal of sense. Even so, the occasional curveball does get thrown our way in the realm of blockbuster franchise filmmaking, so it was at least worth considering. Stil, in this case, viewers can safely make a break for the lobby without fear of missing anything.
Aside from Phoenix returning as the title character, the sequel also brings in Lady Gaga as DC favorite Harley Quinn. That adds some major star power to the proceedings. It also makes sense, given that this new movie is actually a musical, strange as that may be. The ensemble also includes the likes of Brendan Gleeson ("The Banshees of Inisherin"), Steve Coogan ("Tropic Thunder"), and Catherine Keener ("Get Out," "Capote"), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from the first film. The synopsis for the sequel reads as follows:
"Joker: Folie à Deux" finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.
"Joker: Folie à Deux" hits theaters on October 4, 2024.