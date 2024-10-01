Does Joker 2 Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

One of the biggest movies of the fall is upon us. Director Todd Phillips has reunited with star Joaquin Phoenix for another dark tale in the DC Universe in the form of "Joker: Folie à Deux," aka "Joker 2." This serves as a follow-up to 2019's "Joker," which became a massive $1 billion success for Warner Bros. and DC. Whether or not the sequel matches the insanely high heights of the original remains to be seen. Another big question: does Phillips set up more to come with Arthur Fleck? Is there a post-credits scene that fans need to be aware of?

The first "Joker" did not do the typical comic book movie thing as there was no credits scene attached. Phillips said what he wanted to say before the credits began rolling. Then again, at that time, nobody knew just how big of a success this take on the famed Batman villain was going to be. Did that change WB's thinking this time around? We're here to offer up a spoiler-free guide so that viewers can be prepared when they head out to see the film. Seriously, no spoilers here whatsoever, so read on without fear. Let's get into it.