Joker 2 Director Todd Phillips Had A Direct Connection To Cast Lady Gaga As Harley Quinn

"Joker: Folie á Deux" — the highly-anticipated sequel to Todd Phillips' first "Joker" film that drew totally chaotic reactions when it premiered at the Venice Film Festival — features Lady Gaga's first turn as the legendary DC Comics character Harleen Quinzel. So, how did the pop star and actor get involved with Phillips' project in the first place? It all has to do with Bradley Cooper.

/Film's own Bill Bria attended a Q&A with Phillips and screenwriter Scott Silver before a screening of "Joker: Folie á Deux" and learned that Phillips, who produced Cooper's directorial debut "A Star is Born," knows Lady Gaga (who plays the titular "birthed star" Ally in the film alongside Cooper's fading musician Jackson Maine). "Well, I was lucky enough to know her because I was a producer on Bradley's movie, 'A Star is Born,'" Phillips clarified. (Phillips and Cooper have been working together since 2009 when Cooper starred in the director's now-legendary comedy "The Hangover.")

"So, it wasn't impossible to kind of send her a text and say, 'Scott and I've been working on this thing,'" Phillips continued before saying that the "Bad Romance" singer kept popping into his head as he wrote the sequel. "I'll say this, the first movie we wrote for Joaquin Phoenix, we started writing this not knowing who that character would be, but the more we kind of fell into this, quite frankly musical aspect of the film, the more she kept popping up in my head. And I remember I said, I said, 'What do think about...'"

The two went back and forth over the idea of casting Lady Gaga and wondering if they were "crazy" to even imagine it, but when Phillips officially said her name, Silver remembered agreeing wholeheartedly: "And I'm like, "Oh my God. It's perfect."