The First Joker: Folie á Deux Reactions Are As Chaotic As The Clown Prince Himself

It's safe to say that "Joker: Folie á Deux" will inspire quite a lot of (potentially irritating) discourse, largely because critics did not fall in line behind Phillips' vision. Some liked it, like /Film's own critic Bill Bria. Though Bria says in his review that though the musical style makes it "the most compelling comic book movie of the year," he also calls some of the satirical elements "toothless" and ultimately concludes, "'Joker: Folie à Deux' may not be able to encapsulate the totality of the character, and may attempt to bite off more than it can chew. Yet it feels remarkably honest and true to itself, demonstrating again that taking such a popular character seriously is nothing to laugh at."

Then there's David Ehrlich at IndieWire, who was pretty unequivocal about the whole thing both in his review and on X (formerly known as Twitter). The review, which also says that Lady Gaga is utterly wasted in her role, says the film is "an excruciatingly — perhaps even deliberately — boring sequel that does everything in its power not to amuse you," which is about as clear as one can possibly get. The Wrap's critic William Bibbiani fell somewhere between the other two critics and seemingly struggled with whether or not he likes the film, writing, "It's a sad, pensive, and impressively odd motion picture that uses the theatricality of movie musicals to undermine its hero's ambitions instead of elevating them."