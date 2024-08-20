Director Todd Phillips Has A Blunt Response To A Potential Joker 3

What a time to be alive. Somehow, against all odds, we exist in a universe where the famously skittish star Joaquin Phoenix finally joined a comic book movie ... not as a superhero like Doctor Strange, as he once came close to nabbing, but as the Clown Prince of Crime himself. And when the R-rated "Joker" debuted in 2019, the blatant Martin Scorsese homage (though some might call it a Martin Scorsese ripoff) rode a wave of hype and controversy to the very top of the box office. If all that weren't enough, the movie marketing itself almost solely on the fact that it wasn't your typical DC or Marvel film went and earned itself a buzzy-sounding sequel with Lady Gaga co-starring as a certain Harley Quinn. Who among us could've seen any of this coming?

Now, "Joker: Folie à Deux" is set to unleash its particular brand of clownery upon us later this year — but will there be a threequel to look forward to sometime down the road? If director Todd Phillips' latest comments are anything to go by, maybe we ought to temper our expectations a bit. In a lengthy profile over at Variety, the filmmaker poured some cold water on the idea of Phoenix returning to put on the clown makeup one more time. As it turns out, accidentally inciting a social uprising in Gotham City and then mixing it up with his gal pal Harley in a musical-inspired sequel is quite enough. According to Phillips:

"It was fun to play in this sort of sandbox for two movies, but I think we've said what we wanted to say in this world."

But while this might mark the finale of this standalone "Joker" franchise, don't expect the Phillips/Phoenix partnership to end anytime soon.