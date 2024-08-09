Why Joaquin Phoenix's Exit From Todd Haynes' Gay Romance Movie Is Drawing Controversy

One of the most exciting film projects we've heard about over the last year or so has to be Todd Haynes' untitled romantic drama starring Joaquin Phoenix. Little was known about the plot of the movie, but the notion of two supremely talented artists like Haynes and Phoenix hooking up for the first time was reason enough to get amped. That they'd worked together closely in developing the screenplay, and were committed to doing something "challenging" in an emotionally, sexually explicit manner, made it sound like the kind of risky adult filmmaking we rarely get at this level anymore.

And now, five days before it was to start shooting, Phoenix has walked away from the production, with Deadline now describing the movie as "completely dead."

It is extremely rare for a film to get completely scrapped this close to principal photography (sets had been built in Guadalajara, Mexico), and in this case it's particularly strange because Phoenix was so intimately involved in its development. IndieWire first broke the story about the Oscar-winning star's departure, while Variety provided additional details on what will surely be one of the biggest showbiz stories of the year.

There will no doubt be more information to come, but here's what we know at the moment.