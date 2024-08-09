Why Joaquin Phoenix's Exit From Todd Haynes' Gay Romance Movie Is Drawing Controversy
One of the most exciting film projects we've heard about over the last year or so has to be Todd Haynes' untitled romantic drama starring Joaquin Phoenix. Little was known about the plot of the movie, but the notion of two supremely talented artists like Haynes and Phoenix hooking up for the first time was reason enough to get amped. That they'd worked together closely in developing the screenplay, and were committed to doing something "challenging" in an emotionally, sexually explicit manner, made it sound like the kind of risky adult filmmaking we rarely get at this level anymore.
And now, five days before it was to start shooting, Phoenix has walked away from the production, with Deadline now describing the movie as "completely dead."
It is extremely rare for a film to get completely scrapped this close to principal photography (sets had been built in Guadalajara, Mexico), and in this case it's particularly strange because Phoenix was so intimately involved in its development. IndieWire first broke the story about the Oscar-winning star's departure, while Variety provided additional details on what will surely be one of the biggest showbiz stories of the year.
There will no doubt be more information to come, but here's what we know at the moment.
Phoenix's inexplicable, and seemingly very costly, exit
Last year, while promoting his excellent drama "May December," Haynes expressed tremendous enthusiasm for the forthcoming project. "Basically it was just this wonderful, organic way to create the script," he told Variety. "And Joaquin was pushing it further into more dangerous territory, sexually." Phoenix started with what Haynes called "fragments of ideas," which he fleshed out with the star before writing the script with author-screenwriter Jon Raymond (who shared a Primetime Emmy nomination with Haynes for their HBO adaptation of James M. Cain's "Mildred Pierce"). Danny Ramirez ("Top Gun: Maverick") only recently came on board as Phoenix's co-star, so all appeared to be proceeding apace.
Why did it all far apart so suddenly?
Citing "a source close to the production," Variety is reporting that Phoenix got "cold feet," with Deadline reporting Phoenix bolted just before last month's San Diego Comic-Con. This is bizarre given that Phoenix originated the project, and, per Haynes, was pushing to make it more sexually explicit.
On a practical level, this is a disaster for everyone else involved. The crew and stakeholders will all have to be compensated for lost work and investments –- which Variety's sources say could land in the seven-figure territory. Considering the abruptness of Phoenix's decision, we'll likely have more to talk about shortly. We'll keep you posted.
The fall press tour for "Joker: Folie à Deux" is certainly going to be interesting.