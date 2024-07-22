Why Bradley Cooper Didn't Think He Would Land His The Hangover Role

Bradley Cooper's image has changed a lot over the years. From "A Star is Born" to "Maestro," today's Cooper likes to play roles that are more complicated and introspective. But before he could go for the artsy roles that showed off his range, he first had to make a name for himself as the confident jerk. He played an over-the-top dirtbag boyfriend in 2005's "Wedding Crashers," and an irredeemable cheating husband in 2009's "He's Just Not That Into You." If you wanted to cast a mean dude for the audience to hate, mid-2000s Cooper was your guy.

That's why "The Hangover" in 2009 was such a good transitional role for him: he was still playing a selfish, opportunistic person, but his character Phil had a heart of gold underneath that rough exterior. This movie proved he could handle the more sympathetic big roles he played in "Silver Linings Playbook" or even the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films. He just needed to get hired for "The Hangover" first, and that was the hardest part.

"I actually thought there's no way in hell I'd get this role," Cooper told The Hollywood Reporter in 2013. His reasoning was partly that director Todd Phillips was "sort of the alpha, really cool guy," and because Phillips would want a larger name for such a major role. Not only was Bradley Cooper not that big of a star at the time, but Phillips' last few projects hadn't gone over that well at the box office. To sell an original film like this, Cooper figured Phillips would want to reel in a bigger name. After four months with no definitive response, Cooper thought the opportunity had passed.