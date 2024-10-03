It may be tough to remember now — we've all lived so many lives since then! — but when "Joker" was released in 2019, the film sparked concerns that it could lead to violence. Director Todd Phillips questioned the backlash, comparing his film to "John Wick" and telling the Associated Press, "Why does this movie get held to different standards? It honestly doesn't make sense to me." The film, after all, was about a white man committing extreme violence because he felt shafted by society, and in the thick of the Donald Trump administration, it felt like Joker could prove to be a hero to a certain subsection of the population.

"Joker" didn't, of course, lead to mass outbreaks of comic book clown-inspired movie theater violence. The movie went on to break a billion dollars, and it won two Oscars out of eleven nominations: one for Joaquin Phoenix's lead performance and one for Hildur Guðnadóttir's fantastic score. Now, there's a sequel on the horizon. "Joker: Folie à Deux" hits theaters on October 4, 2024, continuing the misadventures of the clown named Arthur Fleck. This time, it's a musical, and it's even got a little "Looney Tunes" in its blood.

But what was "Joker" really even about, anyway? If it's been a while since you've seen the film — again, we've all been distracted these last few years! — then have no fear, we've got the only recap you need before "Joker: Folie à Deux" right here.