Margot Robbie Supports Lady Gaga As Harley Quinn, Just Wants Great Actors To Make Great Art

While Margot Robbie and her costars in David Ayers' 2016 "Suicide Squad" film got off to a rough start with their DC Comics characters, Robbie has since come into her own more as the Joker's ex-girlfriend, Harley Quinn, in Cathy Yan's "Birds of Prey" and James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad." So how does Robbie feel about another actress — and not just any actress, but the Oscar-nominated Lady Gaga — moving in on her territory as Harley?

It seems she's fully supportive of Gaga and doesn't feel threatened by her casting in "Joker: Folie a Deux," the upcoming musical "Joker" sequel with the title that is sure to inspire some pronunciation contretemps (just like the word contretemps itself would, if anyone ever said it aloud).

While on the promotional trail for her new film "Amsterdam," which also stars onetime Batman actor Christian Bale, Robbie inevitably ended up fielding a question about an unrelated comic book movie. Robbie took the question in good stride, explaining to MTV News (via Variety) that she's actually happy to see Harley Quinn being reinterpreted already in the grand tradition of Shakespeare.

"It makes me so happy," Robbie said, "because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters the way ... like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor. Someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth."