Joker 2 May Feature A Secret Villain Whose Identity Has Been Revealed

It's a light year for comic book movies (relatively speaking), in no small part because the Marvel Cinematic Universe is only bringing us "Deadpool & Wolverine," while the DC slate is also slim. But DC's lone release this year will pack a punch: "Joker: Folie a Deux," aka "Joker 2," is coming down the pipeline in October. As the sequel to the biggest R-rated movie in cinema history, all eyes are on this one. And not just because Joaquin Phoenix is back as Arthur Fleck, but because Lady Gaga is playing Harley Quinn as well. To add to the intrigue, it looks like another classic DC Comics villain is going to be involved in the proceedings.

A new full-length trailer for "Joker: Folie a Deux" dropped today, which offers a better sense of the musical-driven chaos that director Todd Phillips is bringing to the sequel. The captions contain a pretty big reveal that comes early on, as a voice heard off-screen is credited to none other than Gotham City's own Harvey Dent. This, of course, is the man who eventually becomes Two-Face, one of Batman's most notorious foes.

"They believe Arthur Fleck to be some kind of martyr. Well, he's not. He's a monster," Dent says in the trailer. We never actually get a look at the actor, so it's anyone's guess as to who is playing Dent, though Harry Lawtey ("The Pale Blue Eye") is in the film, very much looks the part, and his role has yet to be revealed. That's pure speculation at this point, but whether it's Lawtey or someone else, a classic DC villain is joining the "Joker" universe.

This will be the first time an actor has played the role in a live-action film since Aaron Eckhart in 2008's "The Dark Knight." Misha Collins recently played the part in the short-lived "Gotham Knights" series on The CW, while Nicholas D'Agosto brought the character to life on Fox's "Gotham." But Harvey Dent/Two-Face has been absent from the big screen for some time.