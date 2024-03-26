Rumor Buster: No, The Batman 2 Didn't Cast Boyd Holbrook As Harvey Dent

Debunking fun and exciting rumors is a dirty job sometimes, but someone has to do it. It stands to reason that a movie like "The Batman: Part II" would attract plenty of attention and interest, given the accolades that rolled in immediately following star Robert Pattinson's highly-anticipated introduction as the grungiest and most emo version of Bruce Wayne/Batman we've seen on the big screen yet. Director Matt Reeves didn't just helm another successful reboot for the most popular DC superhero while putting his own unique spin on it, but he did so by assembling a cast full of our greatest actors around. With stars like Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, and even Paul Dano surrounding Pattinson (with a brief assist by Barry Keoghan as the Joker, for good measure), it's no surprise that fans would look forward to what other talent might be coming on board for the sequel.

Unfortunately, one extremely solid character actor whose name was tossed around by the rumor mill in recent days doesn't appear likely to pan out. A blog known as BreakingFilm caused quite an online stir this past weekend by circulating a report that Boyd Holbrook, last seen on the big screen playing a supporting villain in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" and known for previous roles in "The Sandman," "The Cursed," and another superhero movie "Logan," had been cast as famous comic book villain Harvey Dent/Two-Face. Supposedly, he would be the latest to step into the live-action role following turns by Billy Dee Williams, Tommy Lee Jones, and most recently Aaron Eckhart in 2008's "The Dark Knight."

However, /Film can independently confirm via sources close to production on "The Batman: Part II" that these reports are completely untrue.