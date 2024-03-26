Rumor Buster: No, The Batman 2 Didn't Cast Boyd Holbrook As Harvey Dent
Debunking fun and exciting rumors is a dirty job sometimes, but someone has to do it. It stands to reason that a movie like "The Batman: Part II" would attract plenty of attention and interest, given the accolades that rolled in immediately following star Robert Pattinson's highly-anticipated introduction as the grungiest and most emo version of Bruce Wayne/Batman we've seen on the big screen yet. Director Matt Reeves didn't just helm another successful reboot for the most popular DC superhero while putting his own unique spin on it, but he did so by assembling a cast full of our greatest actors around. With stars like Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, and even Paul Dano surrounding Pattinson (with a brief assist by Barry Keoghan as the Joker, for good measure), it's no surprise that fans would look forward to what other talent might be coming on board for the sequel.
Unfortunately, one extremely solid character actor whose name was tossed around by the rumor mill in recent days doesn't appear likely to pan out. A blog known as BreakingFilm caused quite an online stir this past weekend by circulating a report that Boyd Holbrook, last seen on the big screen playing a supporting villain in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" and known for previous roles in "The Sandman," "The Cursed," and another superhero movie "Logan," had been cast as famous comic book villain Harvey Dent/Two-Face. Supposedly, he would be the latest to step into the live-action role following turns by Billy Dee Williams, Tommy Lee Jones, and most recently Aaron Eckhart in 2008's "The Dark Knight."
However, /Film can independently confirm via sources close to production on "The Batman: Part II" that these reports are completely untrue.
Rumor patrol
Those hoping for thrilling casting scoops on "The Batman: Part II" will have to wait quite a bit longer, for better or worse. After the blockbuster debuted to near-universal acclaim and plenty of hype among hardcore fans upon release in 2022, news of a sequel bringing back the core creative team and getting the official green light felt all but inevitable. That development eventually came to pass, along with a spin-off series created for streaming on Max following Colin Farrell's mobster Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot (you can check out the newly-released "Penguin" trailer here), but things hit a bump in the road in the aftermath of James Gunn and Peter Safran's takeover of DC Studios.
Just a few weeks ago, news broke that "The Batman" sequel would be delayed a full year to 2026 as a result of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The upside, of course, means that Matt Reeves, co-writer Mattson Tomlin, and the rest of the team can focus on completing the script with an eye on starting production next year. Naturally, this timeline suggests that any reports of casting information at this point would be ... significantly premature, to put it mildly. Still, that clearly didn't stop the internet from picking up and running with this story anyway, making an unsuspecting Boyd Holbrook the center of these latest rumors. As it stands, there's currently no official word or even any hints about the plot of the sequel movie or which actors (beyond Pattinson, of course) will return to reprise their roles.
Stay tuned to /Film for any and all updates.