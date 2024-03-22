Colin Farrell Tries To Take Over Gotham In DC's The Penguin Trailer

The DC universe is in an exciting place, because of how nebulous the future is. The old universe is dead and gone, but James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe hasn't started yet. We don't know how the new takes on classic characters will go, whether a brand new Batman and Robin will work in live-action, whether Gunn will actually deliver on his big galoot Superman, or whether we'll get more than one project before the entire studio is sold yet again.

Before all that happens, we still have Matt Reeves' "The Batman," which was a huge surprise and one of the best Batman movies ever. We don't know what place this take on the character will have in Gunn's universe, but at least for now, Reeves is not going anywhere. While we wait for "The Batman 2," we have our first look at the first spin-off of Reeves' universe — "The Penguin" TV series.

"The Penguin" centers on Colin Farrell's scene-stealing, Spanish grammar-correcting mobster Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot, who is oddly now called Ozz Cobb in the official synopsis for the show, in the aftermath of Carmine Falcone's death and the power vacuum it left in Gotham City during The Riddler's reign of terror. Watch "The Penguin" trailer above.