Superhero Bits: Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Reviews, Penguin Series Casting & More

Thanks to the 2019's "Shazam!" movie, most people know the superhero from the pages of DC Comics by that name, but he was actually originally called Captain Marvel. Over the years that changed, and Marvel Comics has their own Captain Marvel. It's complicated. But now, in the pages of DC Comics, the hero will be going by a new name: The Captain. This according to writer Mark Waid, who is launching a new "Shazam!" comic this summer. In a recent interview with The Comics Cube, the writer explained the odd change.

"I'll just call him Captain. We don't call him Captain Marvel in the book, but I will never not be able to call him Captain Marvel when I'm just relaxed. So in the book, he's just called the Captain, and that is the other kids' name for him... We just do a one-panel thing where we showed there was a maritime accident, Captain Marvel was soaking wet somehow, the others, you know, Mary laughing at him and saluting him, and they start calling him Captain, just as a joke and the name sticks. In the same way that The Doctor sticks when it's Doctor Who. He doesn't go around calling himself The Captain, but when people ask him point blank, he's got to say something."

That certainly is ... a choice. We'll see if it sticks, and for how long. "Shazam!" #1 is set to hit shelves in June.