Before It Became A Movie, Joker 2 Could've Been A Broadway Musical

If the idea of "Joker 2" as a Broadway musical sounds absolutely wild or even upsetting to you, that's fair. Just know that director Todd Phillips actually considered this as a possibility — before logistics got in the way.

In an interview with Variety about the upcoming sequel "Joker: Folie á Deux," Phillips — an Oscar nominee for the first film — said that he and star Joaquin Phoenix thought about bringing Arthur Fleck's next adventure to the stage, but reconsidered when they thought about whether or not Phoenix would actually want to commit to such a thing. "When we started really thinking about it, we realized it takes four years to put something like that together. And is Joaquin really going to give six months of his life to do that every night onstage?" Phillips told the outlet. "Then we thought about doing it at [the Carlyle, a famous New York hotel that sometimes hosts performances] as sort of a smaller thing. But COVID hit."

It's easy to see how the urge to put "Joker 2" onstage in New York resulted in "Joker: Folie á Deux," a musical film that features multiple performances from Phoenix (who picked up his first-ever Academy Award for playing Arthur in the first movie) and his new co-star Lady Gaga, who portrays Harleen "Lee" Quinzel. Even though he's been kicking this idea around for quite some time, Phillips did admit he's intimidated by the potential reaction to a musical "Joker" movie.