Lady Gaga Spoke With Her House Of Gucci Accent For Nine Months, Refused To Break Character

In a lengthy (and honestly, fascinating) profile for Vogue, Lady Gaga opened up about leading the high-profile ensemble of "House of Gucci" and all the prep work that went into embodying Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci who would eventually be convicted for hiring the hitman that murdered him.

Portraying such a complicated individual required a certain amount of buy-in from the pop legend and, by her own account, she bought in. As Gaga puts it, she all but disappeared into the role ... or as much as one of the most famous singers of her generation possibly could, at least.

"It is three years since I started working on it and I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her [Reggiani] for a year and a half. And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that. Off camera. I never broke. I stayed with her."

Pardon my sudden disappearance as I track down every public appearance or interview she may have conducted during this time to see if anyone ever actually caught on to this commitment to the bit. But it didn't end with just the accent, as Lady Gaga describes the lengths she went to in order to get into the headspace of the rich socialite.

"It was nearly impossible for me to speak in the accent as a blonde. I instantly had to dye my hair, and I started to live in a way whereby anything that I looked at, anything that I touched, I started to take notice of where and when I could see money. "I started to take photographs as well. I have no evidence that Patrizia was a photographer, but I thought as an exercise, and finding her interests in life, that I would become a photographer, so I took my point-and-shoot camera everywhere that I went. I noticed that Patrizia loved beautiful things. If something wasn't beautiful, I deleted it."

Oh, to have been a fly on the wall and see the exclusive photography collection of Lady-Gaga-as-Patrizia-Reggiani. Whatever Lady Gaga brought to this role, we're big fans of everything we've seen so far.

"House of Gucci" comes to theaters on November 24, 2021.